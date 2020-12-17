Predictiv AI's ThermalPass to Help Food Bank Prioritize Health of its Residents

Feed Ontario's 2020 Hunger Report found the demand for food banks has been on the rise since before COVID-19 - over 500,000 people accessed food banks across Ontario between April 2019 and March 2020. Pandemic lockdowns and job losses have led to a continued increase in the demand for food banks since the onset of COVID-19.

Michael Lende, President & CEO of Predictiv AI Inc., was joined by Michael Coteau, MPP for Don Valley East as he presented the new ThermalPass unit to Sean Sherzady, Owner & Operator of the Flemingdon Food Bank.

ThermalPass, the system developed by Predictive AI and Commersive Solutions, is approved by Health Canada as a Class I medical device. It uses 24 medical-grade infrared sensors that help measure temperature accurately and efficiently. By reading temperatures of up to 60 people per minute using touchless technology, traffic is able to flow freely while social distancing is respected. Additionally, the ThermalPass system does not use cameras, thereby ensuring individual privacy and anonymity.

"We are excited to be able to donate one of our ThermalPass units to the Flemingdon Food Bank. We know that food bank visits have recently increased and will continue to do so throughout the holiday season and into the new year," said Michael Lende, President and CEO of Predictiv AI. "ThermalPass can play an important role in the health and peace of mind of patrons, volunteers, and staff as it identifies individuals with an elevated temperature accurately and efficiently. Predictiv AI is proud to do our part in helping support the community during these difficult times."

"I want to thank Mr. Lende and the team at Predictiv AI Inc. for developing this innovative piece of technology to help keep front-line workers and the public safe and healthy," said Michael Coteau, Member of Provincial Parliament, Don Valley East. "The Flemingdon Park food bank is a real strength in our community and I'm so glad that Mr. Sherzady and the staff here will have another layer of protection thanks to this generous donation."

"I have seen firsthand the influx of patrons this year due to the economic effects of COVID-19 and increase in food insecurity overall. Food banks are essential resources in our community and the demand for them is on the rise," said Sean Sherzady, Owner and Operator, Flemingdon Food Bank. The health and safety of our patrons, staff, and volunteers is our priority. We are fortunate to now have a ThermalPass unit in our facility to contribute to the overall wellbeing of those in the space, especially those who rely on us to help feed their families."

View video of donation and event: https://youtu.be/PBluLaccVWM

Predictiv AI is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure, or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 coronavirus) at this time.

For more information on Predictiv AI or ThermalPass, visit: www.predictiv.ai and follow Predictive AI on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PredictivAI/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/predictivai

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/predictivai/

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, ThermalPass achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company, market demand for ThermalPass and other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE Predictiv AI Inc.

For further information: Company Contact: Michael Lende, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mobile: 416-884-5911, Email: [email protected]; Media Contacts: Canada: Zeinab Saidoun, Sutherland Corp, Mobile: 289-500-9955, Email: [email protected]; United States: Dwain Schenck, Schenck Strategies, Mobile: 203-223-5230, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://iotintl.com/

