Predictiv AI Launches Marketing Campaign with AGORACOM for Online Marketing and Social Media Engagement

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXV: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FSE: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence markets, is pleased to announce the launch of a 12 month online digital marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of raising visibility and awareness of the Company over key online platforms while also facilitating education and increased understanding of Predictiv AI's technologies, market opportunities and commercialization progress.

Significant Exposure Through AGORACOM Digital Network

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served over 350 public companies since inception.

The Predictiv AI HUB, containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months, will be live on February 9th, 2021 at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/PredictivAI

The Predictiv AI HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

Moderated Discussion for Management and Shareholders

Predictiv AI has also launched a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The Predictiv AI discussion forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/PredictivAI/forums/discussion

Predictiv AI has launched its ThermalPass temperature detection system and Alert Fleet hazardous road alert system, which are two innovative technologies providing real-world solutions to mitigate health and safety risks for companies, their employees and customers." said Predictiv AI CEO, Michael Lende. "Our management team and channel partners are executing on our aligned commercialization strategies and remain focused on growing our customer base, building our business and increasing revenues. With our anticipated growth, we want to ensure that our narrative is being accurately conveyed to shareholders across a variety of mediums, and this engagement with AGORACOM greatly expands our digital presence."

AGORACOM Founder, George Tsiolis stated "Our thesis at AGORACOM is that this decade will see greater innovation and wealth creation from small cap disruptive technology companies than the last 3 decades combined due to the convergence of technology such as Artificial intelligence which is expected to transform our lives and our economy for decades to come. Whereas many companies will use Artificial Intelligence as a buzzword, Predictiv AI has already begun commercializing its applications and is positioned to become an AI leader in the small cap space. We are proud to assist them by educating investors and taking their story to the entire online investor community."

The AGORACOM digital marketing campaign is scheduled to run for a period of 12 months at a total annual cost of $100,000 plus HST, which will be paid entirely in shares of Predictiv AI's common stock at various intervals over the duration of the engagement. The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided in each period and are to be calculated using the closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange on each of the dates below:

$20,000 of Predictiv AI common share (+HST) to be issued in 5 instalments:

Commencement of Services; the 3rd month - April 28 th, 2021; the 6th month - July 28 th, 2021; the 9th month - October 28 th, 2021; and the 12th month – January 31 st, 2022.

The Company will issue 117,647 common shares at the closing price of $0.17/share on January 28th, 2021 for the initial payment. The issuance of all shares related to the marketing campaign agreement are subject to the TSX Venture Exchange policies and regulatory approvals.

For more information on Predictiv AI or ThermalPass, visit: www.predictiv.ai or www.thermalpass.com and follow Predictiv AI on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PredictivAI/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/predictivai

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/predictivai/

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, ThermalPass achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company, market demand for ThermalPass and other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

