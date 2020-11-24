Predictiv AI Announces Sales Channel Partnership with inField Solutions, Fleet Technology Leader, to Sell Alert Fleet

inField Solutions brings an expansive network of customer channels to accelerate Alert Fleet's market penetration

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Predictiv AI Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAI) (OTC: INOTF) (FRANKFURT: 71TA) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, a software and solutions provider in the artificial intelligence and industrial IoT markets, and inField Solutions, a portfolio company that leverages mobile and AI technologies, are pleased to announce a new strategic sales channel partnership to expand the marketing and sales of Alert Fleet. Alert Fleet is a telematics platform that generates hyperlocal, advanced road weather data, which instantaneously provides real-time hazardous road condition alerts. InField Solutions has a well-established and robust client base in the fleet-software sector.

"We are thrilled to be working with inField Solutions and Barry Lee, a globally renowned fleet management expert, who has worked in key positions with top fleet solutions companies such as TomTom, Fleet Complete and Synovia," said Michael Lende, CEO of Predictiv AI. "Barry will help fast-track sales of Alert Fleet to inField's extensive customer base – from GPS and fleet software providers to various trucking fleets in the US and Canada. This perfect marriage of technology and distribution know-how will keep drivers and cargo safe and save fleets on expensive insurance premiums, large deductibles, out-of-pocket expenses, and fuel costs. Simply put, these significant cost benefits are due to Alert Fleet's ability to reduce the frequency and severity of road accidents."

Using a powerful app and advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques, Alert Fleet allows drivers and dispatchers to mitigate risk and react to adverse "down-road" weather conditions, such as black ice and hydroplaning, all in real-time.

"Alert Fleet saves lives," said Rakesh Tiku, President and CEO of inField Solutions Inc. "It rounds off the technology stack that fleet owners, operators and managers require to ensure their fleets and drivers are operating safely. inField Solutions will complement Alert Fleet's business development and marketing efforts by making introductions to thousands and thousands of our customers and large OEM accounts that are interested in integrating Predictiv AI's Weather Telematics technology with their services to sell to their own customer base."

Using Alert Fleet patented sensor hardware installed on fleet vehicles, drivers and dispatchers receive real-time alerts of dangerous conditions from 200 meters down-road to hundreds of kms. A recent US government report found that sixty-five percent of on-the-job deaths of truck drivers were caused due to crashes and road accidents. Every year, there are more than 400,000 road accidents involving large vehicles and trucks, which is nearly 1,100 per day.

inField Solutions is the creator of inField Clipboard, a Field Service Management (FSM) software that incorporates GPS, Route Optimization, and IoT sensors that enable customers to manage all of their field resources including fleets, people, and other business assets. The company is also part of a consortium that recently launched the Safe Site Global Association www.safesiteglobal.com to enable businesses to thrive in a post-COVID-19 economy.

About Predictiv AI:

Predictiv AI Inc. www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary uses patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., develops new products that solve real-world business problems. The joint venture with Commersive Solutions Corp. is developing innovative technologies for use in various public spaces, starting with the ThermalPass™ fever detection system.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: ThermalPass and Alert Fleet achieving the commercial results anticipated by the Company; market demand for ThermalPass and Alert Fleet; and, other factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

For further information: Company Contact: Michael Lende, President and CEO, Mobile: 416-884-5911, Email: [email protected]; Media Contact: Dwain Schenck, Schenck Strategies, Mobile: 203-223-5230, Email: [email protected]

