GUELPH, ON, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Committed to ongoing innovation, Precision Biomonitoring, founded in Guelph, Ontario, announces its submission to the XPRIZE global rapid testing competition. XPRIZE is a nonprofit foundation that designs and executes competitions that inspire innovators and entrepreneurs to share their tools and technologies in the areas of space, oceans, health, energy, learning, environment, transportation, safety and robotics. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, XPRIZE has put out a call to innovators worldwide to help find faster and easier to use COVID-19 testing solutions, which will support the safe reopening of schools, institutions and businesses across the globe.

Precision Biomonitoring has submitted an innovative COVID-19 digital antigen rapid saliva test for use in the home and at point-of-need. With very high sensitivity, the novel rapid testing solution uses a unique multi-spectral micro sensor to detect trace amounts of antigen in saliva by digitally capturing fluorescent signals in the UV spectrum. Using fluorescence significantly increases diagnostic sensitivity in comparison to conventional particles. Compatible with smart devices via Bluetooth, results are shared digitally through an app in less than 15 minutes.

"We are proud to be sharing our Canadian-grown solution on an international stage," says Dr. Mario Thomas, CEO, Precision Biomonitoring. "We have seen firsthand the positive impact that the other testing solutions we offer have for communities and industries across Canada and are confident that this new technology will support the much-needed investment in regular screening testing capabilities that will enable society to safely function."

Currently undergoing the final stages of development and testing, Precision Biomonitoring's digital rapid saliva test is non-invasive, disposable, cost-efficient and self-administered and operated. Similar to Precision Biomonitoring's SARS-CoV-2 TRIPLELOCKTM Test Strips technology which is currently under review by Health Canada, the rapid saliva test is ultra-portable, enabling Precision Biomonitoring to continue its focus on delivering innovative tools and resources to all Canadians, including those in rural and remote communities who need it most.

XPRIZE finalist teams will be announced in early October.

Founded in 2016 by a team of scientists from the University of Guelph's Biodiversity Institute of Ontario, Precision Biomonitoring provides TripleLock™ onsite eDNA surveillance platform solutions that give customers earlier detection of organisms for a more rapid response. Customers are any organizations that need onsite surveillance and rapid identification of any organism in any environment. The Precision Biomonitoring team is at the forefront of technological innovations in the genomics industry. Our vision is a world where we can identify any organism on the spot, in an instant, anywhere on the planet. Learn more about Precision Biomonitoring at: https://precisionbiomonitoring.com/about-us/

