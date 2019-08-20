Precision Awarded Best in Technology on Entrepreneur's List of Top 100 Cannabis Companies

Published by Entrepreneur Magazine's associate publication, Green Entrepreneur, this list celebrates the diverse range of companies making a name for themselves within the exploding cannabis industry. According to Green Entrepreneur, "From technology to THC, startups to conglomerates, these companies offer the industry's most innovative, influential, and impactful products and services."

In 2018 Green Entrepreneur emerged as the preeminent cannabis market news resource with its inaugural Cannabis 100 list, in which Precision was not only named Best in Equipment, but was the only extraction equipment company to have that honor. This trend continues in 2019, with Precision being named Best in Technology in the Green 100.

Precision is a globally recognized equipment and technology manufacturer that prides itself in the values of quality, safety, innovation, and service. The Detroit-based company has developed an extensive portfolio of extraction and processing technologies utilized for cannabis extraction, refinement, and processing. Precision has completed thousands of installations of their equipment and technologoy throughout the United States, Canada, as well as in select European markets. These clients range from smaller startup cannabis processors who are just entering the industry to blue chip and multi-state industry leaders, many of which also made the Green 100 list.

"We were honored to make Entrepreneur's list of the top 100 cannabis companies," stated Nic Shafer, VP of Marketing and Strategy. "Precision strives to stay ahead of the curve, continually innovating and experimenting with new design methods whilst predicting future essentials within the industry. As the industry evolves, so does the mindset of our engineering and R&D teams, which is focused on the success of our customers."

From its humble beginnings of manufacturing batch equipment over six years ago, Precision's equipment lineup has evolved into industrial scale technology with the new KPD Series that can scale to extract upwards of 100,000 lbs of marijuana or hemp biomass per day.

"It is with deep appreciation to our valued customers that Precision Extraction Solutions has grown to be the industry leader in hemp and marijuana extraction equipment, technology, training, and consulting," said Marc Beginin, CEO. "We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver the highest quality products and services in the industry. Our team's innovative spirit, coupled with our company-wide commitment to customer success, propels Precision and our customers forward. There is a feeling of excitement seeing our company's name on Entrepreneur's list of Top 100 Cannabis Leaders, but nothing can compare to the feeling of pride we have when we see our customers' names alongside Precision on the list."

