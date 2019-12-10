Pre-configured Canadian EFT for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

The 360 Canadian EFT App is available for trial and purchase on the Microsoft AppSource Market Place for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. The App allows users to eliminate the need for manual cheque signing and sending wire transfers when paying vendors, employees or contractors, thereby simplifying the payment process.

"At 360 Visibility we pride ourselves on going the extra mile for our clients. We understand the frustration our customers are facing when it comes to manually setting up EFT Payables in Business Central. We knew there had to be an easier and faster way to get things done. We developed 360 Canadian EFT as a way to effortlessly enable EFT Payables for all major Canadian Banks. Working with the Microsoft Cloud, we can develop apps that help businesses work smarter." – Lynn Cooke, President, 360 Visibility Inc.

About Microsoft AppSource

Microsoft AppSource is a Market Place to help business users find, try and use line-of-business Software as a Service (SaaS) Apps for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Users can also discover content packs and add-ins for Microsoft business Apps like Dynamics CRM, Power BI and Office.

About 360 Visibility

360 Visibility started with one goal in mind - to help businesses See Clearly and Act Faster. Since 2003, we've been at the leading edge of technology. The first to Office 365, and the first to the Microsoft Cloud. Using the Microsoft Cloud, we deploy smarter technology so you can do more with less. So well, in fact, that we are Canada's leading SME Cloud Partner.

When you partner with 360 Visibility, we look beyond a single project. We focus on your complete business technology and manage your journey to the cloud. Our team works to understand your goals and helps deploy the right cloud solutions to exceed them. 360 Visibility supports over 35,000+ users on the cloud globally. From Office 365 and Azure to Dynamics 365, we help your business See Clearly and Act Faster.

