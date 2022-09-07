PRAXIS announces four-day work week pilot program

Toronto-based marketing communications agency joins global movement to reimagine the future of work-life balance

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Leading Canadian marketing communications agency PRAXIS is delighted to announce that the agency will be participating in a global pilot to test the viability of a four-day work week for its employees. The six-month pilot program is coordinated by non-profit 4 Day Week Global, in partnership with researchers at Cambridge University, Boston College, Oxford University and regional researchers.

The decision to participate comes amid a growing movement to examine the future of work and how to build a more productive, healthy, and sustainable work environment. PRAXIS is one of 60 North American companies across a diverse range of industries participating in the large-scale pilot.

"To our knowledge, PRAXIS is one of the first agencies of its kind in Canada to run a 4 Day Week Global pilot," says Matt Juniper, Associate Partner and General Manager at PRAXIS PR. "Work-life balance has always been a big part of our PRAXIS culture and we've chosen to participate in the pilot as an investment in the well-being and happiness of our employees. We're excited about how this investment in our team will also translate into additional benefits for our clients."

There is a growing body of research that demonstrates that a four-day work week results in happier employees with improved physical and mental health, and higher levels of job satisfaction. This provides the opportunity for a more energized and productive team, with heightened creativity and sharpened problem-solving skills, ready to and bring the best of themselves to their client work.

The pilot will follow the 100-80-100TM model, which advocates for 100% of the pay, working 80% of the time, with a commitment to maintaining 100% productivity.

"Our team will be working closely with our clients and partners to ensure that our four-day week model offers the highest level of accessibility and service," says Juniper. "We also consider a four-day work week a business improvement strategy focused on working smarter rather than longer, recruiting the top talent in the industry and maintaining the highest standard of client service. It will allow us to shift our business away from measuring based on hours worked toward measuring based on results."

The pilot will begin in October, and will run through March, at which time PRAXIS will assess the results and determine if the program will become permanent.

About PRAXIS

PRAXIS is an award-winning Canadian marketing communications agency with a talent for turning heads, curating exceptional experiences, and making authentic connections between brands and the people who matter to them. We work with clients across Canada and in the US through our LA-based sister agency Curium. Our clients include big brands and brands who think big, and we deliver results across five integrated divisions: PRAXIS PR, PRAXIS Digital, PRAXIS Live, PRAXIS Social and PRAXIS Collabs. PRAXIS sets the bar for what a client-agency relationship should look like, and we have some of the highest client retention rates in the business to prove it. We build relationships that last because we see ourselves as an extension of our clients' teams, building their brands and helping them reach their business goals.

Visit www.praxispr.ca to learn more about what we do, check out our work and explore opportunities to join our team.

