Praesentia Healthcare Announces Senior Management Promotions

TORONTO, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Praesentia Healthcare ("Praesentia" or the "Company"), a leading health services organization, is pleased to announce that Leslie Cho, previously holding the role of Chief Financial Officer, and Lori Filice, previously holding the role of Chief Operating Officer, have both been promoted to Co-President of the Company effective immediately. In this new role, Mr. Cho and Ms. Filice will be responsible for overseeing the global operations of the Company and the execution of the strategic initiatives set forth in the Company's long-term plans to provide our patients with exceptional care and innovative healthcare solutions.

"Leslie and Lori have been an integral part of driving the strategic initiatives forward since they joined the Company and have great experience in establishing a platform for growth," says Dr. Hany Demian, founder and CEO of Praesentia. "They have done a remarkable job in strengthening the corporate infrastructure of the organization to support rapid growth, and were instrumental in closing the acquisition of BioSpine Institute, which marked the completion of the first milestone in our long-term strategy of establishing a North American platform to provide patients with more alternatives to their healthcare. I am excited for the future of the organization under their leadership and for us to continue to realize our strategic goals."

Dr. Demian will continue to act in his role of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Cho will continue to act in the role of Chief Financial Officer until a successor has been appointed.

In addition to the promotion of Mr. Cho and Ms. Filice, the Company is also happy to announce the promotion of Fred Jansen van Rensburg to Vice President, Operations, and Saja Abu Hassan to Director, Enterprise Optimization, both of whom will report directly to the Co-Presidents. Mr. Jansen van Rensburg previously held the role of Director, Partnerships and Ms. Abu Hassan previously held the role of National Manager, Operations.

"We are always excited to promote individuals from within our organization," says Lori Filice, Co-President of Praesentia. "Fred and Saja have been important parts of establishing our operational excellence and will continue to work towards enhancing our clinical operations and streamlining our processes in order to provide the best experience for all of our patients, providers and partners, as well as our dedicated team members."

About Praesentia Healthcare

Praesentia is a leading health services organization that owns and operates two banners in Canada and one in the United States. The Canadian operations include Pain Care Clinics, one of the largest groups of interventional pain management clinics that currently has eleven locations, with plans to open five new locations in the next year, and Alfa Scan Diagnostic Imaging, which provides various diagnostic imaging services out of two locations. Praesentia's Canadian operations have served over 200,000 patients since 2014.

The United States operations includes BioSpine Institute ("BioSpine"), a spine surgery practice operating out of seven cities in Central-Florida that provides relief from neck and back pain through unique and cutting edge minimally invasive surgery procedures and non-surgical treatments. BioSpine's physicians are board certified, fellowship-trained surgical innovators focused exclusively on spine disorders. BioSpine's commitment to improving patients' lives and lifestyles is achieved through a state-of-the art surgical experience, highly skilled and experienced surgeons and an extremely qualified staff, providing the highest level of care and an unparalleled patient experience throughout a patient's entire clinical and surgical journey. BioSpine's surgeons have eased spine pain for more than 85,000 patients.

Praesentia is dedicated to unlocking the barriers of pain and allowing people to reach their full potential by utilizing multidisciplinary, innovative, and comprehensive evidence-based medical practices. Our goal is to increase the access to healthcare services through disruptive, innovative and integrated solutions.

