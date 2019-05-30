PR POST Congratulates Canadian Payroll Association For winning OVATION Awards

CPA also named Non-Profit Communications Department of the Year

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Relations Post (PR POST) is delighted that its client, the Canadian Payroll Association (CPA), has been honoured with four OVATION awards as well as being named Non-Profit Communications Department of the Year by IABC/Toronto.

CPA received the awards for its National Payroll Week 2018 campaign. PR POST is proud to be part of this campaign and the tremendous success it has had in building awareness of payroll professionals throughout Canada. Megan Stephens, Account Director of the agency, led the media relations initiative.

PR POST created and developed the media campaign for CPA, and has supported the annual awareness program since its inception a decade ago. "We congratulate CPA's communications department on this exciting achievement, and we're thrilled to be part of their team," said Robert Stephens, agency President.

The awards won by CPA are:

Non-Profit Communications Department of the Year

Media Relations with Budget $50K to $100K – Award of Excellence

to – Award of Excellence Community Relations – Award of Merit

Marketing Communication – Award of Merit

Non-Profit Campaigns – Award of Excellence

About PR POST

Established in 1987, PR POST is a strategic communications and public relations agency based in Toronto, Canada. We serve national, provincial, and regional accounts. Our team is composed of seasoned professionals with backgrounds in journalism, marketing, media relations, corporate communications, government and public affairs.

