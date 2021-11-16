PPI Education Launches University-Certified Security Training for $250.00

Earlier this month, PPI launched the first-ever Canadian university-certified self-paced security training program: Certified Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP). It can take years to build the skills and experience required for various security work sites. CASP facilitates the ability for an individual to cover the fundamental security training programs that are necessary for all market segments.

CASP is 75-hour self-paced training consisting of 23 micro-credential courses for advanced certified security professionals. There are no pre-requisites to enrolment, merely a hunger to learn and become recognized as a premium employee with expanded career options. Individuals completing the training will receive a certification badge, university-certified certificate, and the qualifications to work in various security environments; such as Commercial, Residential, Campus, Healthcare, and Retail properties.

CASP, Certified Advanced Security Practitioner , is designed for security personnel who wish to unlock their career potential within the security industry

About PPI Education

PPI was established in 1998 to provide holistic, compliant, and practical security training to frontline security personnel. Over the past two decades, we have evolved through best practices and consulting with security subject matter experts and have developed over 100 training certification programs for frontline and security professionals.

