PPF Group of Companies Launch New HR Division

PPF Growth & People Solutions to Provide HR Acumen for Clients

PETERBOROUGH, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The PPF Group of Companies are pleased to announce the launch of their newest division, PPF Growth & People Solutions. Led by President, Kimberly Callaghan, the firm will partner with organizations to design, support, and grow thriving and empowered businesses, with engaged and inspired people. The company will focus on identifying pain points and tailoring solutions to support clients in achieving productivity and performance effectiveness, transforming their businesses by fostering a culture of continuous growth, innovation and a commitment to human-centric values and needs. Additional services include customized, cloud-based solutions that are scalable, accessible, and highly impactful, meeting the needs of clients and enabling their skills, knowledge, and capabilities.

"We are very excited to be able to offer the expertise and services that PPF Growth & People Solutions can provide to our clients," said Mike D'Alessandro, Partner, and CEO, PPF Group of Companies. "Many of our clients are looking to scale their business, enable their team and find efficiencies in their people management to align with their long-term strategical planning. Our team, under Kimberly's seasoned leadership, can help to identify pain points and create solutions to support them in achieving their goals. The robust, cloud-based HRIS offering, along with customizable packs on the full spectrum of people focused training models, has the power to create standardized efficiencies and truly transform business."

Kimberly Callaghan is a dynamic and visionary leader with a proven record of accomplishment, driving growth and innovation, empowering people and businesses to thrive through innovative organizational design and people solutions. Adept at developing and executing strategies that support employee engagement, retention, and development, Kimberly understands that people and processes enhance performance and contribute to the overall success of a business, as well as its ability to scale growth.

"It is so exciting to be joining this incredible team at the PPF Group of Companies and rounding out their client offerings with solutions to support their growth and development," said Kimberly Callaghan, President, PPF Growth and People Solutions. "At PPF Growth and People Solutions, or GPS, as I like to refer to it, we get our clients where they need to go. We aim to drive human-centric resources acumen for our clients, ensuring that they have the expertise and support required to sustain growth, drive results, and empower their people to efficiency and effectiveness."

About the PPF Group of Companies

The PPF Group of Companies is a boutique, full-service financial firm with expertise in employee benefits, wealth management, insurance, succession planning, taxation, and estate planning, consistently striving for innovation in the delivery of excellence for client experience and outcomes. With offices across Eastern Ontario, the pillars of business include Peak Benefit Solutions, Park Place Financial, Farm Life and Park Place Advisory, with the newest addition of PPF Growth & People Solutions.

For further information: Or to schedule an interview please contact: Laura Kennedy, Vice President Marketing & Communications, PPF Group of Companies, [email protected], (705) 748-5182