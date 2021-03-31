POWERPODS® Launches Unique Neurocoaching Platform for the Franchise Industry

POWERPODS®' evidence-based coaching approach delivers measurable results for franchise owners

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - POWERPODS® is excited to announce the launch of its cutting-edge neurocoaching platform for the franchise industry. Uncertainty caused by the pandemic is a major stressor facing franchise owners and franchise systems. As a felt threat response in the brain, it is a key mental trigger that can severely impact productivity, positivity and resilience so critical for peak performance. After a successful beta testing period, POWERPODS® has scaled its operations to bring the unique power of neurocoaching to the franchise industry to help with navigating triggers such as uncertainty with the brain in mind.

Peak franchise performance is created through brain-based goal pursuit that is underpinned by positive psychology. As a neutral and trusted space with specialist neurocoaching training, the POWERPODS® neurocoaching platform is the solution for franchise owners to become aware of and remove root causes of performance prohibitors. By shifting beliefs and developing success habits for franchise owners, POWERPODS® helps to build confidence, compliance and motivation to achieve high performance alongside increasing happiness and personal fulfilment.

"Our goal is to spark growth of a franchise owner's business while simultaneously increasing their overall happiness and satisfaction," says Jeff Cooke, co-Founder of POWERPODS®. "There are many types of coaching available to franchises but we deliver a new and holistic solution to help franchise owners to grow their business by unlocking what matters most, their 'grey matter'."

POWERPODS® is uniquely situated to provide franchise owners with neurocoaching through integration and alignment with their franchise system. The proprietary methodology is delivered by highly specialized neurocoaches. It is backed by technology embedment that supports evidence-based, trackable KPIs for measurable returns from neurocoaching and the impact on the performance of the franchisee and the growth of the franchise system.

"In my experience of coaching franchise owners one-on-one, many of them were not reaching their full potential due to the fears and anxiety that ultimately held them back from executing a plan and following the system with success," says Conny Millard, co-Founder of POWERPODS®. "We empower the individual franchisee to overcome self-limiting beliefs, and reignite the entrepreneurial spirit and grit from within. This change, in turn, makes a real impact to their bottom-line growth."

POWERPODS® has refined its program and scaled its operations with the addition of specialist neurocoaches trained to work with franchises, including Alisdair Smith, Senior Coach, Erin McAuley, Senior Coach, and Jenny Lewis, Neurocoach who collectively have over 60 years of coaching experience in the industry.

About POWERPODS®

Co-founded in 2017 by Jeff Cooke (Master Franchisor for Bark Busters Canada), and Conny Millard, PCC (POWERPODS® Master Coach certified in Behavioural Analysis), we specialize in neurocoaching with roots in positive psychology. This scientifically proven method helps franchisees overcome obstacles, embed new habits and develop new skills that transform their engagement. Our franchisee clients achieve maximum professional performance and personal fulfilment for the greater good of the entire franchise system.

SOURCE POWERPODS®

For further information: For all media inquiries: Irene Lo, Public Relations Consultant

Related Links

https://powerpods.coach/

