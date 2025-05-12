Powering the Future of Brain Research, One Platform at a Time

QUÉBEC, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Brain Canada is pleased to announce that Dr. Marie-Eve Paquet, Director of the COVF, researcher at the CERVO Center, and professor in the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care at the Faculty of Medicine, Université Laval, and Dr. Yves De Koninck, Director of Research, CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale and Scientific Director, Brain Research Centre CERVO, have been awarded a 2024 Platform Support Grant (PSG) in recognition of their leadership of the Canadian Optogenetics and Vectorology Foundry. Their work is part of a national initiative to transform how brain research is conducted in Canada.

"Université Laval is proud of the financial support it has received from Brain Canada for this platform. In addition to highlighting the expertise of our professors, this grant is in line with our research vision, which aims to support and promote diversified and innovative research approaches and methods. Brain Canada's contribution catalyzes an already highly successful platform, which will undoubtedly be transformative and have a lasting impact on neuroscience research and, ultimately, on society."

— Frédéric Picard, Associate Vice-Rector, Research, Creation and Innovation, Université Laval

About the Platform Support Grants Program

Brain Canada's signature PSG program accelerates innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration by strengthening Canada's technical and research capabilities. These shared tools — including facilities, equipment, databases, and biobanks — are essential for bold scientific discovery across neuroscience and mental health.

"Unlocking the brain's complexities requires robust platforms and shared scientific resources," said Dr. Viviane Poupon, President and CEO of Brain Canada. "With this funding, we are supporting the infrastructure that allows researchers to ask — and answer — the big questions, while advancing a culture of Open Science that promotes transparency, collaboration, and real-world impact."

The PSG program fills a critical gap by expanding access to state-of-the-art technology and expertise that individual labs could not sustain on their own. Funding helps researchers collaborate, share data, and generate insights into the most complex organ in the human body — the brain.

Through the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF) — a public-private partnership with the Government of Canada (Health Canada) — Brain Canada is investing over $18 million, matched by recipient-secured contributions for a total of more than $36 million.

The full list of 14 funded platforms will be announced in the coming weeks — a major step forward in Canada's capacity to support brain research and improve outcomes for those affected by brain-related conditions.

About the Canadian Optogenetics and Vectorology Foundry

Dr. Marie-Eve Paquet, and Dr. Yves De Koninck, University of Laval

Total grant amount: $4.75M

Optogenetics is a technique where light-sensitive genes are introduced into brain cells to control and monitor their activity with light that allows researchers to precisely control and decode nerve cell communication. The Canadian Optogenetics and Vectrology Foundry (COVF) places Canada at the forefront of this field by accelerating the development of new light-responsive genes and proteins.

With renewed Platform Support Grant support from Brain Canada, COVF will expand its capabilities by increasing the diversity and quality of optogenetic tools, enhancing viral vector properties, and scaling up production to meet the growing demand for research and clinical applications. It will ensure that COVF remains a leader in optogenetics, driving the development and democratization of transformative tools for the global neuroscience community.

Learn more about the project: www.braincanada.ca/state-of-the-art-tools-in-optogenetics/

About Brain Canada

Brain Canada plays a unique national role in convening and advancing brain research. Better understanding the brain leads to improved prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cures for brain disorders. Visit braincanada.ca and follow @BrainCanada to learn more.

About the CBRF

Since 2011, the Government of Canada has committed $280 million through the CBRF. Matched by Brain Canada, this represents a $560 million total investment in Canadian brain research. CBRF supports high-potential neuroscience projects that deepen our understanding of brain health and accelerate new therapies.

