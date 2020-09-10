Powering Not-For-Profits: Canadian-Developed Technology Is Paving The Way

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Now, more than ever before, the non-profit sector has been at the forefront of local communities and national news across the country as Canadians continue to work together to keep the COVID-19 pandemic at bay.

Today, Gigit Marketplace is pleased to announce the official launch of their new and improved Gigit Community social platform.

Gigit is like no other operational management platform available. Not only is it FREE to any organization, group, or business to use, but it also gives back to every organization, group, or business that uses it by donating a portion of Gigit revenue generated via online transactions within the platform.

"We wanted to create something bigger than just another piece of operational management software," says Christopher McIntosh, President and Co-founder of Gigit. "We recognized that there was a significant gap in the software management market in the not-for profit space. There is no other all-in-one solution like Gigit out there. And there certainly isn't one that's free for these organizations to use. Why should they have to pay to make a difference in our local and national communities? Giving back a portion of our revenue was just a no-brainer. We want to do some social good and giving back to these organizations that are already doing the work just makes sense."

As an all-in-one solution, Gigit replaces every other management platform organizations currently pay to use, turning an operating cost into a revenue line, and ensuring organizational budgets go to initiatives their communities need, rather than to paying for operational management software programs.

The new Gigit release is an entirely overhauled operating platform that offers complete donor and donation management, volunteer management, calendar and scheduling functionality, event management including ticket sales, transactional storefronts for selling products and services, peer-to-peer fundraising, online auctions, paid employee search and management, online resume creation, data and analytics, and more.

The new Gigit gives communities better ways to connect – providing a hub for all community members to be found and to find each other.

"Although our immediate focus is on supporting the not-for-profit sector," continues Mr. McIntosh, "Gigit is really about the broader community and making those important community connections that every business, organization, school, and community member needs to do things like shop and buy local, find the right schools, events, and activities for their family, support the causes that are important to them, and build community connections that make every community stronger. And it's particularly important to have these virtual community hubs now as we face this 'new normal' of physical distancing."

Although Gigit has worked closely with organizations in its local Ontario market, Gigit is available for use by any organization, anywhere and has already embarked on partnerships with a number of national-level organizations such as MADD Canada and United Way Centraide Canada, working with them at both national and local Chapter levels.

For more information about Gigit Marketplace or how the platform serves non-profits, for-profit businesses and post-secondary educational institutions, please visit: https://www.gigitmarketplace.com/

About Gigit Community

Gigit is a FREE world-class platform with intuitive features and functionality.

Gigit Community is a simple to use, complete platform that replaces the need for multiple software solutions. Gigit DOES NOT take any portion or percentage of donations nor does it apply a fee to donation dollars.

Gigit is a Canadian, Hamilton, Ontario business, with a team who are experts in software development and the non-profit sector.

The Gigit team has the right mix of experience that includes senior business executives with multiple previous exits, decades of experience in the not-for-profit sector, and a strong engineering team that has delivered software to some of the largest companies and industries in the world.

