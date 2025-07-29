Powerbank to Reengage The Financial Star News Inc. for Digital Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) ("Powerbank" or the "Company"), a North American energy infrastructure developer and asset owner, will be reengaging The Financial Star News Inc. ("FSN") a digital marketing firm specializing in creating and managing comprehensive digital marketing campaigns, for up to six months commencing on July 31, 2025, or until budget exhaustion (the "Agreement"). The term of the Agreement may be extended or shortened at the discretion of Powerbank management. This is following a previous engagement by the Company of FSN which expired on April 29, 2025 (the "Initial Agreement").

Under the terms of the Agreement, FSN shall, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity undertaken by FSN will occur on www.thefinancialstar.com, its related landing pages, social media and Google.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay a fee of USD $350,000 (plus GST), inclusive of third-party costs. Prior to this, FSN was paid USD $700,000 under the Initial Agreement. Under the terms of the Initial Agreement, FSN was issued 500,000 Restricted Share Units of the company. FSN sold 250,000 shares following the completion of its initial marketing program. FSN informed the market of both its intent to sell and the conclusion of its marketing engagement with SolarBank, as detailed in its disclosure on Newswire dated April 29, 2025. https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/the-financial-star-news-inc-concludes-marketing-engagement-with-solarbank-corporation-830688290.html FSN will refrain from selling any additional shares while its marketing campaign remains active.

Disclosure & Safe Harbor Statement

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell or purchase securities. Readers are advised that all decisions regarding investing should be based solely upon the public filings made by Powerbank Corporation with applicable regulatory authorities, available at [www.sec.gov](https://www.sec.gov).

Forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change.

Readers are strongly encouraged to consult Powerbank Corporation's filings with the SEC for comprehensive information and disclosures relating to its financial condition, business operations, and securities.

SOURCE Financial Star News Inc.

Investor Contact: The Financial Star News Inc., Email: [email protected]