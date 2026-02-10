MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Power Sustainable Lios ("PSL"), the specialist food-focused private equity platform of Power Sustainable ("PS"), today announced that it has signed Farm Credit Canada's ("FCC") Agri-Food Innovation Investment Pledge, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting the growth, productivity, and resilience of Canada's agriculture and food sector.

The pledge brings together a coalition of institutional investors aligned around a shared ambition to accelerate capital deployment across the Canadian agri-food value chain by 2030. Convened by FCC, the initiative is designed to crowd in private capital, support innovation at scale, and strengthen Canada's position as a globally competitive agri-food market.

"Canada's food sector represents a compelling investment proposition" said Jonathan Belair, Managing Partner of PSL. "We see significant opportunity to support Canadian companies and platforms as they scale, improve productivity, and compete globally. This pledge aligns closely with our strategy of partnering with management teams to build resilient businesses across the food value chain."

The Canadian agriculture and food sector benefits from strong fundamentals, including a globally respected production base, experienced operators, and a growing ecosystem of innovative companies. "As demand for reliable, safe and nutritious food continues to grow, there is an attractive path to scale proven platforms and support businesses positioned for long-term value creation" added Craig Hanna, Partner of PSL.

"FCC has played a critical convening role in bringing together investors committed to Canada's future and to the long-term strength of its agriculture and food sector," said Bruce Heyman, Chief Executive Officer of PS. "Agriculture and food are foundational to Canada's economy and its sustainable growth over time, and this pledge, reflects a shared conviction that patient, long-term capital can support growth, resilience, and continued competitiveness across the sector. The firm's participation in the FCC pledge aligns with our broader approach to investing in essential industries that underpin economic development, supply chains, and communities."

About Power Sustainable Lios

Power Sustainable Lios is a private equity platform focused on investing in innovative, sustainability-driven companies operating across the food and agriculture value chain. Lios partners with management teams and founders to drive long-term value creation, operational excellence, and environmentally responsible growth. Power Sustainable Lios is a subsidiary of Power Sustainable.

Learn more: powersustainablelios.com

About Power Sustainable

Power Sustainable is a multi-platform alternative asset manager investing long-term capital across core sectors of the economy--energy, food, mobility, connectivity, and the built environment--as they undergo structural change. The firm invests selectively along these sectors' value chains through equity and credit strategies, focusing on opportunities where resource efficiency, transition and resilience are material drivers of performance and risk. Power Sustainable is a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW), an international management and holding company focused on financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Learn more: powersustainable.com

About FCC

FCC is proud to be 100 per cent invested in Canadian agriculture and food. The organization's employees are committed to the long-standing success of those who produce and process Canadian food. FCC provides flexible financing and capital solutions, while creating value through data, knowledge, relationships and expertise. FCC offers a complement of financial and non-financial products and services designed to support the complex and evolving needs of the industry. As a commercial Crown corporation, FCC is a stable partner that reinvests profits back into the industry and communities it serves.

Learn more: fcc.ca

SOURCE Power Sustainable

Media Relations: Power Sustainable, [email protected]