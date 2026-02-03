MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Power Sustainable Infrastructure Credit (PSIC) today announced the final close of its first global fund in December 2025. Total capital aligned with the strategy now exceeds US$1 billion, including over US$800 million in commitments across the fund and separately managed accounts.

The strategy aims to provide creative and highly tailored financing solutions to companies and management teams across the infrastructure sectors, including energy and decarbonization, transportation and logistics, digital, social, and utilities and recycling.

Since launch, the strategy has completed eight investments, deploying capital across a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets in North America. Transactions to date reflect the team's ability to originate and execute bespoke financings in sectors benefiting from long-term structural demand, including community solar, fiber-to-the-home, data centers, and aerial firefighting

Tom Murray, Managing Partner of PSIC, said "We have strong conviction in the opportunity for private credit in infrastructure across the core sectors of the economy, where demand for tailored, asset-backed financing solutions continues to grow. We are grateful to our investors for their commitment and for their continued support as we deploy capital across this opportunity set."

Bruce Heyman, CEO of Power Sustainable, said "The close of the inaugural infrastructure credit fund is an important milestone for Power Sustainable. The pace at which the strategy has been built reflects both the depth of the opportunity set and the team's ability to execute, and we are energized by the continued momentum behind the platform."

Power Sustainable is experiencing continued investor interest in subsequent infrastructure credit investment vehicles, supported by the platform's growing portfolio, established origination capabilities, and long-term investment approach.

About Power Sustainable

Power Sustainable is a multi-platform alternative asset manager investing across the core sectors of the real economy as they undergo structural change. The firm allocates capital across energy, food, mobility, connectivity, and the built environment, investing selectively along their value chains through equity and credit strategies. Power Sustainable focuses on opportunities where transition, resilience, and resource efficiency are drivers of performance and risk. Power Sustainable is a subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW), an international management and holding company focused on financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more on Power Sustainable's LinkedIn and Website.

SOURCE Power Sustainable

Media Relations: Power Sustainable, [email protected]