Power Sustainable Capital Investments Inc. Holdings of Common Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. Below 10%

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - This press release is issued by Power Sustainable Capital Investments Inc. (formerly Victoria Square Ventures Inc., "PSCI") as required by Canadian securities legislation. PSCI notes that BELLUS Health Inc. (the "Issuer") announced that it has closed a public offering (the "Offering") of 9,859,155 common shares ("Shares"), thereby reducing PSCI's ownership of Shares to less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Prior to completion of the Offering, PSCI owned 4,937,731 Shares, representing approximately 11.17% of the issued and outstanding Shares at such time. Upon completion of the Offering, PSCI owned 4,937,731 Shares, representing approximately 9.13% of the issued and outstanding Shares at such time.

The Issuer's head office is located at 275 Armand-Frappier Blvd., Laval, Québec, H7V 4A7.

About PSCI

PSCI is a company governed under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The principal business of PSCI is managing investments in sustainable assets with a focus on long-term profitability.

PSCI holds the Shares for investment purposes and, in accordance with applicable securities laws, it may increase or decrease its investment in the Issuer depending on market conditions and other relevant factors, including expiry (or waiver) of a customary 90-day lock-up period agreed to by PSCI in connection with the Offering.

PSCI relies on Part 5 of National Instrument 62-103 in respect of aggregation relief relating to any securities that may be held by Great-West Lifeco Inc. and its subsidiaries, IGM Financial Inc. and its subsidiaries, and any investment fund managed by entities within the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies.

