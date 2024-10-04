Power of Animals Campaign Launches on World Animal Day With 2.8 Million Dollar Transformational Gift

New campaign focuses on interconnectivity of animals, the environment and human health

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - October 4 is World Animal Day and World Animal Protection is launching a new campaign: The Power of Animals, which focuses on the interconnectivity and impact of animal welfare on all aspects of life. An anonymous donor is supporting the groundbreaking new campaign with a transformational $2.8M gift made in honour of Ted and Loretta Rogers. This is the largest gift the organization has received in Canada.

"We are thrilled to mark World Animal Day with the launch of the Power of Animals campaign which highlights how we can end animal suffering and also address global challenges like climate change, species extinction and public health threats," said Colin Saravanamuttoo, Executive Director of World Animal Protection Canada. "The generous gift of $2.8 Million will make a real difference as we work to end animal exploitation around the world and build a more compassionate and sustainable future.

The new campaign aims to raise awareness and mobilize Canadians to action, including using their voice to influence policy and advocate for more humane and sustainable practices. The campaign will focus on urging large-scale changes in industries that exploit animals and jeopardize our planet. Systems that allow for the expansion of factory farming and the exploitative commercial wildlife trade are two major industries targeted for transformation.

"Animal welfare is human welfare. There are direct links between global animal exploitation and challenges like climate change, food security and pandemics," added Saravanamuttoo "From what we choose to eat and buy to what we do when we travel, understanding that when animals thrive, we all thrive helps us all make better personal choices and support lasting change."

Facts about the Power of Animals:

Our food system is responsible for a third of all human-caused greenhouse gas emission (GHGs). For every meal switched to plant-based, a person's carbon footprint is reduced by 4 kg.





Antibiotic overuse in farming is a major contributor to antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which occurs when bacteria and viruses become resistant to life-saving drugs. Approximately 75% of antibiotics used globally are given to farmed animals. This is often done to prevent them from becoming sick because of poor conditions on factory farms.





The global billion-dollar commercial wildlife trade played a significant role in COVID-19 and other outbreaks like SARS. 75% of new infectious diseases over the past 30 years have come from animals, principally from wildlife.





North Americans fuel the commercial wildlife trade by importing staggering numbers of wild animals and animal products every year. Between 2014 and 2019, 1.8 million wild animals were imported into Canada .





. One million species such as elephants, pangolins and numerous bird and reptile species face the threat of extinction driven by both illegal and legal wildlife trade.





Globally, 40% of cereals and 75% of soy are fed to farmed animals. This use of cereals can reduce grain available for humans, contributing to food insecurity. Meat and dairy provide only 18% of overall calories but use 83% of farmland.

About World Animal Protection Canada:

World Animal Protection is an international animal welfare charity. For more than 70 years, we have been working to protect animals from cruelty through practical, evidenced-based and sustainable solutions that help people and animals alike. We have offices in 12 countries, including China, Australia, India, Kenya, Brazil, the United States and the U.K. We have General Consultative Status with the UN and are members of the National Farm Animal Care Council (NFACC). We founded the Global Ghost Gear Initiative (GGGI), of which Canada is a member.

