Power House of NIVEA Men Deodorant Launches in Canada, Reinforcing its Position as the Official Grooming Partner of Real Madrid.

TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - There's a new MVP in men's deodorant – and soccer's most iconic team is kickstarting the launch.

The powerhouse of NIVEA Men Deodorant is finally arriving in Canada. As one of the world's top deodorant brands, NIVEA unveils exciting new additions to its portfolio with the introduction of NIVEA Men Deodorant. This highly anticipated launch introduces a groundbreaking roll-on format, a first of its kind for men in Canada, along with a convenient stick deodorant tailored for men on the go.

The hero product, NIVEA Cool Kick Roll-on, is enriched with a cool care formula that delivers an instant kick of freshness and triple protection against sweat, odor & bacteria*. The deodorant's roll-on application leaves more product for long-lasting freshness (can leave 3x** more product than a spray) while its masculine scent invigorates the senses. NIVEA MEN Cool Kick is both safe and effective, going beyond anti-sweat efficacy to care for the skin. In short, it's endurance-level protection that always keeps up.

The launch of NIVEA Men deodorant in Canada solidifies the brand's global leadership in men's care, showcased by its partnership with Real Madrid. Renowned for their excellence and drive to push boundaries, both NIVEA Men and Real Madrid share a passion for game-changing results. This global partnership, established in 2013 and extended to 2025, paves the way for MVP protection on and off the field.

"Since 2010, our brand has set the standard for roll-on deodorants, starting with women's care and now extending to men's care in Canada. Our launch of NIVEA Men's Deodorant marks a significant milestone, emphasizing the unparalleled quality we offer in the roll-on format. As a global leader in this segment, we take pride in our track record of success," said Florian Wolfram, General Manager - Beiersdorf Canada. "Our partnership with Real Madrid further underscores our dedication to delivering products that meet the highest standards. Just as elite athletes trust NIVEA Men to keep them cool and dry under pressure, our customers can expect nothing less. NIVEA MEN Cool Kick epitomizes this standard of excellence and reliability."

NIVEA MEN Cool Kick launched on March 14th, 2024. It's available for purchase at mass retailers and drugstores across Canada. Suggested retail price $5.49 MSRP.

*odor-causing bacteria

**basis study conducted by ALLERGISA Pesquisa Dermato-Cosmética LTDA in June'21

ABOUT BEIERSDORF AG:

Beiersdorf Canada Inc. is part of the Beiersdorf Group, a global leading provider of innovative, high-quality skin care products and has 140 years of experience in this market segment. The Hamburg-based company has over 20,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the DAX, the German benchmark equities index. Beiersdorf generated sales of €7.6 billion in fiscal year 2019. NIVEA, the world's No. 1 skin care brand*, is the cornerstone of the company's brand portfolio, which also includes brands such as Eucerin, Elastoplast and Coppertone in Canada.

* Source: Euromonitor International Limited; NIVEA as umbrella brand in the categories Face Care, Body Care, and Hand Care; in retail value terms, 2016.

ABOUT REAL MADRID :

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 121 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (14) and basketball (11) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with more than 534 million followers on social media, being the strongest football brand in the world according to Brand Finance for the second year in a row and also the highest earning football club in the world in the 22-23 season (Football Money League by Deloitte) . More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at www.realmadrid.com , the most visited football club website for the seventh consecutive year.

