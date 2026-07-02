Power Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on July 30, 2026

MONTRÉAL, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Power Corporation of Canada (Power Corporation) (TSX: POW) (TSX: POW.PR.E) will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2026, after market close.

James O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jake Lawrence, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will host an earnings conference call on Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). A question-and-answer period with analysts will follow the presentation. Shareholders, investors and other stakeholders are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis via telephone and live audio webcast.

The live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available at: www.powercorporation.com/en/investors/events-presentations/.

To listen via telephone, please dial 1-833-752-3688 toll-free in North America or 1-647-846-8526 for international calls.

A replay of the conference call will be available from July 31, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) until November 10, 2026 by calling 1-855-669-9658 toll-free in North America or 1-412-317-0088 for international calls, using the access code 1429562#. A webcast archive will also be available on Power Corporation's website.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.powercorporation.com.



SOURCE Power Corporation of Canada

For further information, please contact: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514-286-7400