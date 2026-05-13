Power Corporation Announces Election of Directors

News provided by

Power Corporation du Canada

May 13, 2026, 17:57 ET

MONTRÉAL, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) (TSX: POW.PR.E) is issuing this news release to disclose that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 18, 2026 were elected as its Directors. The detailed results of the vote at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today in Montréal, Quebec are set forth below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Marcel R. Coutu

Total

892,400,998

98.53 %

13,293,966

1.47 %

Subordinate Voting Shares

344,798,228

96.29 %

13,293,966

3.71 %

Participating Preferred Shares

547,602,770

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

André Desmarais

Total

761,624,320

84.11 %

143,870,814

15.89 %

Subordinate Voting Shares

214,026,160

59.80 %

143,866,204

40.20 %

Participating Preferred Shares

547,598,160

100.00 %

4,610

0.00 %

Paul Desmarais, Jr.

Total

783,621,000

86.52 %

122,073,965

13.48 %

Subordinate Voting Shares

236,022,840

65.91 %

122,069,355

34.09 %

Participating Preferred Shares

547,598,160

100.00 %

4,610

0.00 %

Gary A. Doer

Total

902,139,598

99.61 %

3,555,367

0.39 %

Subordinate Voting Shares

354,536,828

99.01 %

3,555,367

0.99 %

Participating Preferred Shares

547,602,770

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

Ségolène

Gallienne-Frère

Total

875,982,240

96.72 %

29,712,395

3.28 %

Subordinate Voting Shares

328,379,470

91.70 %

29,712,395

8.30 %

Participating Preferred Shares

547,602,770

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

Anthony R. Graham

Total

863,405,772

95.33 %

42,289,192

4.67 %

Subordinate Voting Shares

315,803,002

88.19 %

42,289,192

11.81 %

Participating Preferred Shares

547,602,770

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

Sharon MacLeod

Total

899,333,530

99.30 %

6,361,434

0.70 %

Subordinate Voting Shares

351,730,760

98.22 %

6,361,434

1.78 %

Participating Preferred Shares

547,602,770

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

Paula B. Madoff

Total

902,637,722

99.66 %

3,057,244

0.34 %

Subordinate Voting Shares

355,034,952

99.15 %

3,057,244

0.85 %

Participating Preferred Shares

547,602,770

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

Isabelle Marcoux

Total

864,011,558

95.42 %

41,483,574

4.58 %

Subordinate Voting Shares

316,408,788

88.41 %

41,483,574

11.59 %

Participating Preferred Shares

547,602,770

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

Jeffrey Orr

Total

892,753,653

98.57 %

12,941,313

1.43 %

Subordinate Voting Shares

345,151,583

96.39 %

12,940,613

3.61 %

Participating Preferred Shares

547,602,070

100.00 %

700

0.00 %

James O'Sullivan

Total

866,079,362

95.63 %

39,615,601

4.37 %

Subordinate Voting Shares

318,476,592

88.94 %

39,615,601

11.06 %

Participating Preferred Shares

547,602,770

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

T. Timothy Ryan, Jr.

Total

897,329,815

99.08 %

8,364,750

0.92 %

Subordinate Voting Shares

349,727,045

97.66 %

8,364,750

2.34 %

Participating Preferred Shares

547,602,770

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

Siim A. Vanaselja

Total

897,792,036

99.13 %

7,902,930

0.87 %

Subordinate Voting Shares

350,189,266

97.79 %

7,902,930

2.21 %

Participating Preferred Shares

547,602,770

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

Elizabeth D. Wilson

Total

903,477,996

99.76 %

2,216,970

0.24 %

Subordinate Voting Shares

355,875,226

99.38 %

2,216,970

0.62 %

Participating Preferred Shares

547,602,770

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.powercorporation.com.

SOURCE Power Corporation du Canada

For further information, please contact: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514-286-7400

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Power Corporation du Canada