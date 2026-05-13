Power Corporation Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - In accordance with the Toronto Stock Exchange Company Manual, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) (TSX: POW.PR.E) is issuing this news release to disclose that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated March 18, 2026 were elected as its Directors. The detailed results of the vote at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today in Montréal, Quebec are set forth below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director:

Nominee

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Marcel R. Coutu Total 892,400,998 98.53 % 13,293,966 1.47 %

Subordinate Voting Shares 344,798,228 96.29 % 13,293,966 3.71 %

Participating Preferred Shares 547,602,770 100.00 % 0 0.00 % André Desmarais Total 761,624,320 84.11 % 143,870,814 15.89 %

Subordinate Voting Shares 214,026,160 59.80 % 143,866,204 40.20 %

Participating Preferred Shares 547,598,160 100.00 % 4,610 0.00 % Paul Desmarais, Jr. Total 783,621,000 86.52 % 122,073,965 13.48 %

Subordinate Voting Shares 236,022,840 65.91 % 122,069,355 34.09 %

Participating Preferred Shares 547,598,160 100.00 % 4,610 0.00 % Gary A. Doer Total 902,139,598 99.61 % 3,555,367 0.39 %

Subordinate Voting Shares 354,536,828 99.01 % 3,555,367 0.99 %

Participating Preferred Shares 547,602,770 100.00 % 0 0.00 % Ségolène Gallienne-Frère Total 875,982,240 96.72 % 29,712,395 3.28 %

Subordinate Voting Shares 328,379,470 91.70 % 29,712,395 8.30 %

Participating Preferred Shares 547,602,770 100.00 % 0 0.00 % Anthony R. Graham Total 863,405,772 95.33 % 42,289,192 4.67 %

Subordinate Voting Shares 315,803,002 88.19 % 42,289,192 11.81 %

Participating Preferred Shares 547,602,770 100.00 % 0 0.00 % Sharon MacLeod Total 899,333,530 99.30 % 6,361,434 0.70 %

Subordinate Voting Shares 351,730,760 98.22 % 6,361,434 1.78 %

Participating Preferred Shares 547,602,770 100.00 % 0 0.00 % Paula B. Madoff Total 902,637,722 99.66 % 3,057,244 0.34 %

Subordinate Voting Shares 355,034,952 99.15 % 3,057,244 0.85 %

Participating Preferred Shares 547,602,770 100.00 % 0 0.00 % Isabelle Marcoux Total 864,011,558 95.42 % 41,483,574 4.58 %

Subordinate Voting Shares 316,408,788 88.41 % 41,483,574 11.59 %

Participating Preferred Shares 547,602,770 100.00 % 0 0.00 % Jeffrey Orr Total 892,753,653 98.57 % 12,941,313 1.43 %

Subordinate Voting Shares 345,151,583 96.39 % 12,940,613 3.61 %

Participating Preferred Shares 547,602,070 100.00 % 700 0.00 % James O'Sullivan Total 866,079,362 95.63 % 39,615,601 4.37 %

Subordinate Voting Shares 318,476,592 88.94 % 39,615,601 11.06 %

Participating Preferred Shares 547,602,770 100.00 % 0 0.00 % T. Timothy Ryan, Jr. Total 897,329,815 99.08 % 8,364,750 0.92 %

Subordinate Voting Shares 349,727,045 97.66 % 8,364,750 2.34 %

Participating Preferred Shares 547,602,770 100.00 % 0 0.00 % Siim A. Vanaselja Total 897,792,036 99.13 % 7,902,930 0.87 %

Subordinate Voting Shares 350,189,266 97.79 % 7,902,930 2.21 %

Participating Preferred Shares 547,602,770 100.00 % 0 0.00 % Elizabeth D. Wilson Total 903,477,996 99.76 % 2,216,970 0.24 %

Subordinate Voting Shares 355,875,226 99.38 % 2,216,970 0.62 %

Participating Preferred Shares 547,602,770 100.00 % 0 0.00 %

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. To learn more, visit www.powercorporation.com.

SOURCE Power Corporation du Canada

For further information, please contact: Stéphane Lemay, Vice-President, General Counsel and Secretary, 514-286-7400