Potentia Renewables Announces Appointment of Ben Greenhouse as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Potentia Renewables Inc. (Potentia) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Greenhouse as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2023.

Mr. Greenhouse has been active in the Canadian energy industry for two decades, having held progressively senior roles, most recently 7 years with Potentia where he served as Senior Vice President of Growth. Under his leadership, Potentia operates 595 MWs or renewable energy with another 609 MWs in construction and over 1.7 GWs under development.

Before joining Potentia in 2016, Mr. Greenhouse was the Executive Director at NextEra Energy Canada, where he helped grow the company's presence in Canada to an organization with 800 MW of wind and 40 MW of solar operating across the country. Mr. Greenhouse has served two 3-year terms on the board of the Canadian Wind Energy Association, as chair and treasurer.

"We are excited that Ben is taking the reins as CEO of Potentia Renewables. With his extensive experience in the renewable energy industry and the team he has built here at Potentia, Ben is the ideal candidate to lead Potentia through its next phase of growth. We look forward to working closely with Ben to build a more sustainable future for generations to come," said Pierre Olivier Perras, Managing Partner, Energy Infrastructure, Power Sustainable.

"It is an honour to be trusted to lead the great team here at Potentia. I am so proud of the team we've built and the growth that it has created. Canada, and the world, are in dire need of sustainable energy solutions, and I can think of no company better situated to provide those solutions. I look forward to working closely with the Potentia team and Power Sustainable to accelerate Potentia's growth delivering clean power to markets across North America." said Ben Greenhouse.

About Potentia Renewables

Potentia Renewables Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Sustainable, is a fully-integrated developer, manager and operator of renewable energy assets. Potentia currently owns or manages nearly 1,000 MW of wind and solar projects in operation, under construction, or under contract. With an investor committed to long-term success, combined with the industry-leading experience of our team, Potentia is a prominent renewable energy provider in Canada that is ideally positioned for continued substantial growth. For more information, visit www.potentiarenewables.com.

About Power Sustainable

Power Sustainable is a sustainable investment manager with offices in Canada, China, and the United States. Power Sustainable invests in companies and projects with the potential to deliver returns while contributing to decarbonization, social progress, and quality growth. With approximately CAD $4.2B of assets under management, Power Sustainable deploys patient and purposeful capital in infrastructure, private equity, and public equities. For more information, visit www.powersustainable.com.

