Potato, Potahto - Let's Call the Whole Thing On!

"Potahto Week is back for 2020 and it's better than ever," said Larry McIntosh, President and CEO of Peak of the Market. "We are excited that Winnipeggers will once again be able to enjoy this unique culinary event that celebrates our hard-working Manitoba potato growers."

Restaurants have come out in full force to take part in this year's competition, with establishments from all areas of the city participating. Local Manitoba potatoes, provided by Peak of the Market, will be used by restaurants in their signature dishes.

The public will cast ballots online for their favourite dish in order to crown the 2020 champion. To help fans plan their week, a complete list of restaurants and their unique Potahto creations can be found online at www.potahto.ca.

"Potahto Week challenges us all to find new ways to showcase this versatile Manitoban staple. Winnipeg restaurants have overwhelmingly risen to the challenge and we encourage Winnipeggers to get out in full force to support these local businesses," added McIntosh.

Started in 2018, Potahto Week aims to promote the numerous health attributes of Manitoba potatoes by encouraging Winnipeggers to try new dishes and see for themselves how versatile and delicious the vegetable can be. This ten-day event seeks to help change Manitobans' perspectives on potatoes and show that potatoes can be an elevated and exciting vegetable enjoyed at their families' kitchen tables.

SOURCE Peak of the Market

