Post-Pandemic Lessons For Managers: Employee Mental Health, Good HR Strategy Paramount

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic should serve as a wake-up call to Canadian business leaders, that employee mental well-being is now a top priority for those looking for jobs. A national study carried out by Canada's leading Human Resources organization, Chartered Professionals in Human Resources Canada (CPHR Canada) found that future employees will likely seek out businesses who have put mental health at the forefront of their HR plans.

More than four out of five respondents (85%) think employers should be focused on implementing mental health programs in the workplace.

"The results of this study show that employees are much more aware of mental wellness than they were before the pandemic hit," said Anthony Ariganello, CEO of CPHR Canada. "This means it's something that should be an important consideration for all managers and CEO's as well."

The importance of having a proper HR strategy in place managed by trained Human Resources professionals, was also a clear message given by the poll, which was carried out by Research Co. Out of those who responded, the majority said they would rather speak with a Human Resources professional if they had a crisis or challenge in the workplace than go to the owner or a senior manager or a colleague. More than 70% of respondents said they had a positive view of HR professionals – a number only bested by doctors and accountants.

"It's not the case that HR professionals should be employed only by larger-scale companies, and small and medium-sized businesses should take note of that." Said Ariganello. "Human Resources are business resources – organizations cannot say their team is their most valuable resource, but not ensure their needs and concerns are being met, by having someone in-house dedicated to their well-being."

