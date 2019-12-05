/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Canada Goose/
Dec 05, 2019, 08:12 ET
In the news release, Post Media Advisory - Canada Goose Celebrates the Opening of The Journey: A Canada Goose Experience with Toronto's Finest, issued 05-Dec-2019 by Canada Goose over CNW, we are advised by the company that the hyperlink to download the high-res images in the first paragraph is incorrect as issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:
Post Media Advisory - Canada Goose Celebrates the Opening of The Journey: A Canada Goose Experience with Toronto's Finest
TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -
Download Hi-Res Images Here
Photos courtesy of Canada Goose, Photo credit Ernesto Di Stefano & Brian Simon/George Pimentel for Canada Goose
What:
Actress Emily Hampshire; Digital Content Creator Donté Colley; TV Personality and Host of New Mom, Who Dis? Jessi Cruickshank and Canadian Legend Matty Matheson joined Canada Goose in celebrating the launch of The Journey: A Canada Goose Experience in Toronto on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. The event took place under a dome lit up with projections of the awe-inspiring Northern Lights amplified by the site, sounds and taste of the North. Other guests in attendance included Goose Person Sarain Fox, Jorge Blanco, Michael Hunter, and more. The Journey is a first-of-its-kind innovative and immersive inventory-free retail concept that transports people into the Arctic. Guests participated in store tours, where they explored the power of Canada Goose performance luxury apparel through inspiring digital content, interactive product displays, and the next generation of its award-winning Cold Room. The Journey opens today, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at CF Sherway Gardens.
Who:
- Dani Reiss, Canada Goose President & CEO
- Emily Hampshire, Actress
- Jessi Cruickshank, TV Personality and Host of New Mom, Who Dis?
- Donté Colley, Digital Content Creator
- Matty Matheson, Canadian Legend
- Sarain Fox, Goose Person
- Jorge Blanco, Professional Boxer
- Michael Hunter, Chef
Where: CF Sherway Gardens
25 The West Mall
Etobicoke, ON
M9C 1B8
Canada
When: The Journey: A Canada Goose Experience Launch Event, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 6:00 pm
About Canada Goose Inc.
Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world's leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Employing more than 5,000 people worldwide, Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit canadagoose.com for more information.
SOURCE Canada Goose
For further information: Susie Nick, snick@canadagoose.com
