/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Canada Goose/

What:

Actress Emily Hampshire; Digital Content Creator Donté Colley; TV Personality and Host of New Mom, Who Dis? Jessi Cruickshank and Canadian Legend Matty Matheson joined Canada Goose in celebrating the launch of The Journey: A Canada Goose Experience in Toronto on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. The event took place under a dome lit up with projections of the awe-inspiring Northern Lights amplified by the site, sounds and taste of the North. Other guests in attendance included Goose Person Sarain Fox, Jorge Blanco, Michael Hunter, and more. The Journey is a first-of-its-kind innovative and immersive inventory-free retail concept that transports people into the Arctic. Guests participated in store tours, where they explored the power of Canada Goose performance luxury apparel through inspiring digital content, interactive product displays, and the next generation of its award-winning Cold Room. The Journey opens today, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at CF Sherway Gardens.

Who:

Dani Reiss , Canada Goose President & CEO

, Canada Goose President & CEO Emily Hampshire , Actress

, Actress Jessi Cruickshank , TV Personality and Host of New Mom, Who Dis?

, TV Personality and Host of New Mom, Who Dis? Donté Colley, Digital Content Creator

Matty Matheson , Canadian Legend

, Canadian Legend Sarain Fox , Goose Person

, Goose Person Jorge Blanco , Professional Boxer

, Professional Boxer Michael Hunter , Chef

Where: CF Sherway Gardens

25 The West Mall

Etobicoke, ON

M9C 1B8

Canada

When: The Journey: A Canada Goose Experience Launch Event, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 6:00 pm

About Canada Goose Inc.

Founded in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada in 1957, Canada Goose has grown into one of the world's leading makers of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic and inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship. From the coldest places on Earth to global fashion capitals, people are proud to wear Canada Goose products. Employing more than 5,000 people worldwide, Canada Goose is a recognized leader for its Made in Canada commitment, and is a long-time partner of Polar Bears International. Visit canadagoose.com for more information.

