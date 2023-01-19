Post-holiday burnout: Expedia reports 93% of travellers want to do nothing on their next vacation

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -- New research1 from leading travel app Expedia® reveals the over-scheduled holiday season has prompted many Canadians to plan a "nothing-cation," a trip where warm weather and relaxation are the main attractions. According to a survey of 3,500 Canadian travellers conducted December 21-January 4, almost half (43%) report that December is the hardest and most stressful month of the year, and nearly everyone surveyed (93%) plans to spend a portion of their next trip doing absolutely nothing.

Expedia internal data confirms January is one of the top months for researching and booking beach vacations, which is a favorite trip type for nothing-cationers. On average, about a quarter of getaways planned during the first month of the year are to beach destinations, and many hotspots including Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Oahu are already seeing double-digit increases in demand compared to the same time in 2019.2

"There's a time and place for an action-packed vacation itinerary, but our data shows the first trip after the hectic holiday season is not it," says Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations. "For most travellers, getting the most out of their next vacation means doing less and setting aside dedicated time for nothing. One trick to avoid unnecessary stress while planning a nothing-cation is to bundle flights, hotel and car rental on the Expedia app, which not only saves you time but knocks more than 10% off the price on average."

When nothing is really something:

According to Expedia's research, 35% of travellers say they like to start off the new year with a trip on the calendar to look forward to, as a remedy to escape the cold and rainy weather (34%) in January. Furthermore, most (79%) agree that a vacation is good for their mental health and that after "doing nothing" on vacation, they feel refreshed and recharged (68%).

Plan a nothing-cation to remember:

To inspire travellers to relax and recharge during their next trip, Expedia's travel experts have compiled a shortlist of seven destinations perfect for doing nothing:

Kauai, Hawaii – Nicknamed "the Garden Isle," Kauai is known for its lush natural beauty and dramatic cliffs; a place you can get lost without even leaving your hotel. Plus, it's significantly less busy than neighboring Oahu and Maui .

– Nicknamed "the Garden Isle," is known for its lush natural beauty and dramatic cliffs; a place you can get lost without even leaving your hotel. Plus, it's significantly less busy than neighboring and . Costa Rica – Costa Rica's eco luxe lodges are the perfect place to do nothing. Turn off your phone and drink in the lush jungles and sounds of nature.

– eco luxe lodges are the perfect place to do nothing. Turn off your phone and drink in the lush jungles and sounds of nature. Fiji – It doesn't get more idyllic than an escape to a remote island in the South Pacific.

– It doesn't get more idyllic than an escape to a remote island in the South Pacific. Nevis , Caribbean – described as "one of the most unspoiled and relaxing islands in the Caribbean ," Nevis Island is the perfect option for a 'nothing-cationer'.

– described as "one of the most unspoiled and relaxing islands in the ," Nevis Island is the perfect option for a 'nothing-cationer'. Koh Samui, Thailand – Well known for luxurious wellness resorts, offering everything from basic massages to chakra-balancing and beyond. Add some spa treatments and a hammock nap to your agenda and watch as your stress melts away.

– Well known for luxurious wellness resorts, offering everything from basic massages to chakra-balancing and beyond. Add some spa treatments and a hammock nap to your agenda and watch as your stress melts away. Algarve, Portugal – Portugal's southernmost region is the perfect mix of beaches, golf courses, and market towns.

– southernmost region is the perfect mix of beaches, golf courses, and market towns. Sanibel, Florida – One of two islands just 30-miles off the coast of Fort Myers , known for being an award-winning shelling beaches with an easy-living pace and stunning wildlife.

