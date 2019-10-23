Post Foods Canada selects Newfoundland teacher and fundraiser extraordinaire as Search for Goodness contest winner, will receive $10k as prize

Post Foods national search celebrates genuinely good Canadians who spread goodness in their communities

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Newfoundland teacher Paula Courage has been selected as the winner in Post Foods Canada's 2019 Search for Goodness contest, a nationwide search for genuinely good Canadians who go above and beyond to spread goodness in their communities and across the country.

Courage was selected because of the incredible devotion she has shown for over a decade by teaching her students about the importance of protecting the planet, while raising funds for numerous local and international charities and causes. She is deeply passionate about raising money for Smile Train and her incredible work has helped fund more than 40 cleft lip and palate surgeries. With initiatives such as an outdoor classroom, a vermicomposting system in her class and addressing her students as Environmental Agents, she empowers the youth to make a difference.

"Paula's outstanding commitment to her community, whether it's through educating students about protecting the environment or raising funds for Smile Train, demonstrates her dedication towards making the world a better place," said David Bagozzi, VP Marketing, Post Foods Canada Inc. "It is clear that she has spent many years of her life doing tremendous good work and inspiring so many others in her community to do the same. At Post Foods we're very proud to celebrate Paula and her incredible work."

Post Food's nationwide Search for Goodness program launched on June 24th 2019 and Canadians had until August 26th 2019 to nominate, in 60 words or less, an individual or a team of up to three people who go above and beyond in their community. People could vote on their favourite submitted stories of those who were nominated until September 2nd 2019. From more than 67,486 votes in total, the 10 nominees with the most votes moved on to the finalist category and the winner was selected by a panel of judges at Post Foods Canada Inc.

To recognize Paula for her genuinely good contributions, she will receive $10,000 from Post Foods Canada to help spread even more goodness within her community. See how Paula impacts the lives of others by reading her story at www.searchforgoodness.ca

Additional information for the Post Foods Search for Goodness program, including rules and regulations, can also be found at www.searchforgoodness.ca

