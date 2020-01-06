Post Foods Canada and Tim Hortons® Partner to Launch Timbits® Flavoured Cereal to Take Your Favourite Treat From Box to Bowl

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Cereal lovers and Tim Hortons fans alike will have a new reason to celebrate breakfast in the new year with the launch of Post Timbits® Cereal. Post Foods Canada has created two new breakfast cereals inspired by the irresistible taste of some of Canada's favourite Timbits® flavours. Starting in early 2020, Post Timbits® Chocolate Glazed Cereal and Post Timbits® Birthday Cake Cereal will be available in major grocery stores nationwide.

"We all know how hard it is to resist Timbits®, so we are very excited to be able to bring the fun of enjoying Timbits® to cereal bowls across the country," said David Bagozzi, Vice President of Marketing, Post Foods Canada. "I know from my own experience how beloved Timbits® are – based entirely on how quickly they disappear whenever someone brings a box into the office! And with two of Canada's favourite Timbits® flavours available in our new cereals, breakfast time will have a whole new element of fun for the entire family."

"We're excited to be launching one of Canada's favourite snacks in cereal form so Canadians can enjoy two of our delicious Timbits® flavours in a whole new way," said Samuel Heath, Head of Retail, Tim Hortons. "The two-bite Timbits® Canadians have loved since 1976 can now be enjoyed as an even more bite sized treat with milk in cereal bowls coast to coast."

Packed with the delicious taste of two of Canada's top selling Timbits® flavours, each bite of Post Timbits® cereal is crispy and crunchy. Post Timbits® Chocolate Glazed and Post Timbits® Birthday Cake cereals will be available in major grocery chains across Canada beginning in early 2020. See retailers for details.

About Post Foods Canada

Post Foods Canada Inc. is the manufacturer of iconic ready-to-eat cereal brands including Shreddies, Honeycomb, Sugar Crisp, Alpha-Bits, Shredded Wheat, Great Grains, Honey Bunches of Oats and other great tasting cereals. For more information, please visit www.postconsumerbrands.ca.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capp® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons, visit TimHortons.com.

Timbits® is a registered trademark of Tim Hortons. Used under license. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Post Foods Canada

For further information: Jenna Bruno, Media Profile, 416-342-1832, [email protected]