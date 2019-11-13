Posera Launches The Maitre'D TOTAL Experience; a Software-as-a-Service Subscription

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Posera Ltd. (TSX : PAY), a global provider of software solutions for the hospitality industry, today announces the launch of The Maitre'D TOTAL Experience, a brand new way of providing Maitre'D POS tools and services to hospitality industry operators worldwide.

A subscription-based offering, The Maitre'D TOTAL Experience is a suite of software tools and services developed to support and optimize every aspect of a restaurateur's business operations and management. The Maitre'D TOTAL Experience is anchored by the powerful release of the newest Maitre'D software, packed with innovation across its state-of-the-art user-interface, new Mobile POS, comprehensive integrations, and cloud functionality.

The Maitre'D TOTAL Experience Highlights

The Maitre'D Solution : TOTAL Experience membership provides users with complete access to the Maitre'D hospitality point-of-sale (POS) solution with the world-class, full-featured front-of-house workstation and back-office.

: TOTAL Experience membership provides users with complete access to the Maitre'D hospitality point-of-sale (POS) solution with the world-class, full-featured front-of-house workstation and back-office. Full-Featured System : As part of TOTAL Experience, the Maitre'D Back-Office includes all cornerstone features of hospitality industry staples and dynamic Maitre'D applications and integrations such as online ordering, delivery, reservations, inventory, PMS, corporate communications, and kitchen management, among many others.

: As part of TOTAL Experience, the Maitre'D Back-Office includes all cornerstone features of hospitality industry staples and dynamic Maitre'D applications and integrations such as online ordering, delivery, reservations, inventory, PMS, corporate communications, and kitchen management, among many others. Mobile POS : TOTAL Experience subscribers can deploy the complete power of Maitre'D on mobile POS tablets for table-side ordering and payment. Posera will further the Maitre'D Mobile POS solution with the launch of its native Android and iOS mobile apps in Q1 2020.

: TOTAL Experience subscribers can deploy the complete power of Maitre'D on mobile POS tablets for table-side ordering and payment. Posera will further the Maitre'D Mobile POS solution with the launch of its native Android and iOS mobile apps in Q1 2020. Mobile Sales Management App : TOTAL Experience subscribers receive The Maitre'D mobile management application, DataBoard, for real-time monitoring and alerts, available for iOS and Android.

: TOTAL Experience subscribers receive The Maitre'D mobile management application, DataBoard, for real-time monitoring and alerts, available for iOS and Android. Cloud Reporting : TOTAL Experience subscribers will enjoy unlimited cloud storage and back-up of critical sales data with DataBoard-Advanced Reporting, the cloud-hosted, above-store, web-reporting platform.

: TOTAL Experience subscribers will enjoy unlimited cloud storage and back-up of critical sales data with DataBoard-Advanced Reporting, the cloud-hosted, above-store, web-reporting platform. Table-side Payments : TOTAL Experience subscribers benefit from the Maitre'D integrated pay-at-the-table solution, SecureTablePay, an EMV-enabled PIN, chip, and signature table-side payment application.

: TOTAL Experience subscribers benefit from the Maitre'D integrated pay-at-the-table solution, SecureTablePay, an EMV-enabled PIN, chip, and signature table-side payment application. 24/7 Support : TOTAL Experience subscribers can opt for post-onboarding, 24/7 multi-channel software support, powered by a global team of Maitre'D support agents, accessible at any time by phone, email, and chat.

: TOTAL Experience subscribers can opt for post-onboarding, 24/7 multi-channel software support, powered by a global team of Maitre'D support agents, accessible at any time by phone, email, and chat. Unlimited Software Upgrades: All latest software releases, version enhancements, and security updates will be available to TOTAL Experience subscribers as part of the Embedded Maintenance Program (EMP).

"The Maitre'D TOTAL Experience will facilitate the entire experience of deploying and operating restaurants using the Maitre'D solution in the hospitality industry by offering our modern and dynamic platform in an easy to set up, run, and maintain SaaS package," said Dan Poirier, Chief Executive Officer at Posera. "We have actively strengthened our Maitre'D system over the past year, innovating without compromising the feature-rich capability for which Maitre'D is lauded. The latest, most advanced, Maitre'D solution is part and parcel of the TOTAL Experience offering."

The Maitre'D TOTAL Experience pricing packages are available now to customers in over 70 countries and eight languages. Prices for TOTAL Experience membership starts at $99 USD per month for a three-year subscription, with a special introductory offer of $79 USD per month to new subscribers for orders before March 31, 2020. Posera will also continue to offer its latest core Maitre'D product for purchase as a one-time license accompanied by a recurring subscription to other product and services offered in The Maitre'D TOTAL Experience.

Before launching The Maitre'D TOTAL Experience, Posera met with over 40 key members of its reseller network across North America and with their feedback and cooperation, formalized its SaaS packages. As part of this venture, Posera, with the support of its reseller partners, will be offering its existing 12,0000-strong customer-base the TOTAL Experience by upgrading them to the latest version, without necessitating software re-purchase, and offering equivalent SaaS subscription packages with a starting price of $25 USD per month.

"The new SaaS offering is principal to Posera's strategy of capitalizing on the comprehensive Maitre'D technology and removing barriers to entry for growing and independent businesses, where they had to choose between a robust, proven POS system and a lighter, less capable SaaS product," said Akash Sahai, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at Posera. "Posera's competitive pricing packages will expedite market adoption of the Maitre'D solution and allow merchants to realize time-to-value much faster. Customers will now have the feature-rich Maitre'D, with pricing that suits their needs. Ultimately, this will give merchants the best of both worlds, a full-featured Maitre'D with the all-new look and feel, including Mobile POS and cloud, as well as a SaaS model that provides affordable pricing and easy adoption – truly the best of both worlds."

About Posera

For over 30 years, Posera has been a leading provider of hospitality technology solutions. Posera's suite of products manages all aspects of hospitality industry merchant operations.

Posera's full-service solutions include Maitre'D, a point-of-sale system, a robust and comprehensive system that include hardware integration services, merchant staff training, system installation services, post-sale software and hardware customer support; and KDS (Kitchen Display System), a stand-alone kitchen display and monitor that facilitates kitchen management. Posera's solutions are deployed globally across the full spectrum of restaurants, from large chains and independent table service restaurants to international quick service chains, and its products have been translated into eight languages.

Posera Ltd.'s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAY".

More information about Posera can be found on the Company's website at www.posera.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Kevin Mills, Chief Financial Officer, 1.519.750.2325, kmills@posera.com, www.posera.com

