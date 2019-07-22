Posera Issues the Latest Release of KDS, Kitchen Display System

LONDON, ON, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Posera Ltd. (TSX : PAY), a leading provider of software solutions for the hospitality industry, announces the release of the newest version its Kitchen Display System ("KDS").

Posera's KDS is capable of 3rd-party API integrations with virtually any point-of-sale ("POS") system, rendering it POS-agnostic and even allowing for its use as a white-labeled product. This enables KDS customers to integrate the KDS solution as part of their kitchen technology, regardless of POS, while generating valuable real-time reporting and operational insights.

KDS's fully customizable order display screens simplify order preparation and decrease the average time it takes to complete an order. The KDS touchscreen monitor features 35 different screen display modes, including split, compact, recipe, and summary screens. The latest release offers new functionalities such as station routing, meal coursing and pacing, guest paging, and enhanced real-time activity data and alerts, all features in demand by kitchens across food-service establishments.

"KDS's success for quick service, fast casual, table dining, and c-stores inspired us to develop additional innovative features to best serve these markets and led us to launch our KDS as a stand-alone product," said Dan Poirier, Posera's Chief Executive Officer. "Because our KDS integrates seamlessly into an existing kitchen's workflow, it is able to deliver significant operational and cost efficiencies. Posera's KDS drives increased kitchen throughput, improved order speed and accuracy while eliminating printers and paper-based kitchen tickets, directly increasing our customers' top and bottom lines."

Currently, over 7,500 Posera KDS units are improving communications between the front and back-of-house in restaurants and c-stores world-wide. Hospitality industry operators using KDS enjoy paperless ticket processing, greater efficiency, accuracy, and redundancy for uninterrupted service, automatically routing and rerouting orders, leading to simplified kitchen management.

Please visit Posera at booth 807, at RetailNOW2019, July 28-31 in San Antonio. Attendees will have a chance to see a demonstration of these new KDS features firsthand.

About Posera

For 30 years, Posera has been a leading provider of hospitality technology. Posera's product suite facilitates all aspects of business operations, kitchen management, payments, and manages end-to-end merchant/consumer transactions.

Posera's full-service solutions include Maitre'D, a point-of-sale system which offers a robust and comprehensive solution including hardware integration services, merchant staff training, system installation services, post-sale software and hardware customer support; KDS, a POS-agnostic Kitchen Display System; and SecureTablePay, an EMV compliant pay-at-the-table solution. Posera's solutions are deployed globally across the full spectrum of restaurants, from large chains and independent table service restaurants to international quick-service chains and its products have been translated into eight languages.

