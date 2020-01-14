Posera Announces the Success of its Great Migration SaaS Offerings with Lake Louise Ski Resort

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Posera Ltd. (TSX : PAY), a global provider of software solutions for the hospitality industry, today announces the success of the Great Migration project, aimed at upgrading Posera's extensive base of Maitre'D point-of-sale (POS) customers to the latest Maitre'D version with software-as-a-service (SaaS) packages. During the first month of the program's launch, over 50 existing merchants across North America and Europe have adopted the latest and most feature-rich version of Maitre'D.

In November of 2019, Posera announced the launch of The Maitre'D TOTAL Experience, a SaaS-based offering of a suite of software tools and services developed to support and optimize every aspect of a restaurateur's business operations and management. The Maitre'D TOTAL Experience followed the release of the newest Maitre'D software, packed with innovation across its state-of-the-art user-interface, Mobile POS, comprehensive integrations, and cloud functionality.

Posera extended its SaaS offerings to its extensive 20,000-strong customer-base in a specialized program called – The Great Migration. The initiative ensures existing Maitre'D users can also benefit from the latest Maitre'D version, 24/7 support, mobility, table-side payment and ordering, and reporting and cloud-based data analytics. The Great Migration SaaS model has been welcomed by Maitre'D POS' global merchant base, with dozens of merchants worldwide, signing up for the latest Maitre'D version and technology tools and support services.

A Maitre'D customer since 2005, The Lake Louise Ski Resort is the most recent of Maitre'D-powered sites to subscribe to a Maitre'D TOTAL Experience SaaS plan. The Lake Louise Ski Resort, located in the heart of the Canadian Rockies, boasts 4,200 acres of world-class skiable terrain. A year-round operation, the company operates as a ski resort in the winter months and as a wildlife interpretive centre and a sightseeing gondola in the summer months.

"It didn't take us long to get on board with converting to the latest version of a product that we have been using for the last 15 years, in a plan that now includes 24/7 support, comprehensive reporting tools, and SecureTablePay," said Jon Chesnut Director, Information Technology at The Lake Louise Ski Resort. "The installation was quick, just in time for the start of our busy winter season. Now, we are currently strategizing with the Posera team regarding the rollout of Maitre'D kiosks in the months to come."

As a subscriber to The Maitre'D TOTAL Experience SaaS plan, the most feature-rich, most powerful Maitre'D system is now installed and operating The Lake Louise Ski Resort's eight different restaurants, cafés, and bars, with Maitre'D posting bills directly to guests' rooms. The Lake Louise Ski Resort selected the Premium plan, which features the SecureTablePay table-side payment solution, unlimited 24/7 live support, the DataBoard management mobile app, and the DataBoard-Advanced Reporting cloud-based sales reporting platform.

"The Lake Louise Ski Resort is one of Canada's premier vacation destinations and has been a valued Maitre'D client for 15 years," said Akash Sahai, EVP Strategy and Business Development. "Since launching the initiative, we have been pleased to see the receptiveness of so much of our installed 10,000 merchant base, who wish to keep the trusted Maitre'D brand and upgrade their systems for the latest, and most feature-rich version. The adoption of The Maitre'D TOTAL Experience SaaS offering by The Lake Louise Ski Resort, with its complex operations that involve 48 POS workstations, is a testament to the value of The Great Migration project."

About Posera

For over 30 years, Posera has been a leading provider of hospitality technology solutions. Posera's suite of products manages all aspects of hospitality industry merchant operations.

Posera's full-service solutions include Maitre'D, a point-of-sale system, a robust and comprehensive system that include hardware integration services, merchant staff training, system installation services, post-sale software and hardware customer support; and KDS (Kitchen Display System), a stand-alone kitchen display and monitor that facilitates kitchen management. Posera's solutions are deployed globally across the full spectrum of restaurants, from large chains and independent table service restaurants to international quick service chains, and its products have been translated into eight languages.

Posera Ltd.'s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAY".

More information about Posera can be found on the Company's website at www.posera.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About the Lake Louise Ski Resort

The Lake Louise Ski Resort & Summer Gondola is located in the Canadian Rockies and the heart of Banff National Park. With close to 5,000 acres of skiable terrain, it provides year-round activities for guests locally and from around the world. Working in harmony with the natural environment of the Park, Lake Louise has been chosen the Top Resort in Canada six of the last seven years. Welcome to Canada's Natural Playground.

