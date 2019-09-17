Posera Announces its Partnership with Intelligent Cellars to Bring Cellar Management Smart Technology to Merchants

LONDON, ON, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Posera Ltd. (TSX : PAY), a leading provider of software solutions for the hospitality industry, and Intelligent Cellars, producer of the Alfred Pro cellar management smart technology, announced an integration partnership to provide hospitality merchants comprehensive cellar management technology with the Maitre'D point of sale system ("POS").

Specifically designed for restaurant industry professionals, Alfred Pro's technology is a smart tool that maximizes the customer experience and manages wine inventory in real-time. Intelligent Cellars' highly specialized software boasts substantial time, waste, and cost savings, thanks to its proprietary AI-powered smart application.

"The Alfred Pro platform is an innovative and robust system for cellar management, and we are pleased to integrate it with our Maitre'D POS," said Dan Poirier, CEO at Posera. "The addition of Intelligent Cellars' system is another powerful tool that rounds out the Maitre'D offerings."

The integration of Alfred Pro with Maitre'D POS means that Posera's hospitality customers, with extensive wine collections can now have a consolidated tool to easily and swiftly manage and maintain their inventory. With the Alfred Pro software integration, Maitre'D POS users can:

Manage each individual bottle in stock, allowing for quick access and accurate, no-waste, record-keeping.





Protect product margins in balance sheets by automatically adjusting prices and custom margins based on real-time market values of every bottle.





Offer their guests knowledge of the optimal tasting range for each product.





Save time and increase efficiency of wait staff and sommelier's alike, and in turn enhance the customer experience.

"We are excited to partner with Posera, and its flagship POS system. Maitre'D is used by several of our long-standing restaurateurs, so it was logical that we work together to provide our mutual customers an integrated solution, and reach a broader audience in the future," said Pierre Vezina, Chief Revenue Officer of Intelligent Cellars.

The Alfred Pro cellar management system POS integration is now only available with Posera's Maitre'D POS solution.

About Posera

For over 30 years, Posera has been a leading provider of hospitality technology solutions. Posera's suite of products manage all aspects of hospitality industry merchant operations.

Posera's full-service solutions include Maitre'D, a point-of-sale system, a robust and comprehensive system that include hardware integration services, merchant staff training, system installation services, post-sale software and hardware customer support; and KDS (Kitchen Display System), a stand-alone kitchen display and monitor that facilitates kitchen management. Posera's solutions are deployed globally across the full spectrum of restaurants, from large chains and independent table service restaurants to international quick service chains, and its products have been translated into eight languages.

Posera Ltd.'s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAY".

More information about Posera can be found on the Company's website at www.posera.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Intelligent Cellars

Specifically designed for restaurant industry professionals, Alfred Pro's wine program by Intelligent Cellars is a smart tool that maximizes the customer experience and manages your wine inventory using Artificial Intelligence. Alfred Pro is a great tool for the sommelier and all the team members to help spend more time with customers.

