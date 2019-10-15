Posera Announces Integration with TD Merchant Solutions for Posera's SecureTablePay Pay-At-The-Table Solution

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Posera Ltd. (TSX : PAY), a leading provider of software solutions for the hospitality industry, today announces an integration with TD Merchant Solutions ("TDMS") to distribute Posera's SecureTablePay pay-at-the-table solution, making SecureTablePay available to TDMS ISV's and merchants across Canada.

Leveraging SecureTablePay's integration capability with multiple point-of-sale systems, TDMS can now offer its food-service merchants an integrated pay-at-the-table solution, providing greater efficiency with real-time reconciliation to their point-of-sale ("POS") systems. This initiative is part of TDMS's move to offer its merchant base the broadest forms of payment acceptance. The integration with SecureTablePay ensures a best-in-class user experience and greater security and fraud protection, to reduce instances of errors, penalties and chargebacks.

"We're pleased to be able to offer our merchants the opportunity to complete payments more easily, efficiently and securely," said Jennifer Ruso, Head of Product and Business Analytics at TD Merchant Solutions. "SecureTablePay should enable servers to spend more time attending to tables and enhance the customer experience."

The SecureTablePay solution allows the server to perform all functions of completing the payment transaction directly at the table – including pulling up the cheque, accepting and authorizing payments, and closing the table with full real-time reconciliation to the POS system.

"TD Merchant Solutions is one of North America's largest financial institutions and a leader in the Canadian payment space, and we're thrilled to integrate with them," said Akash Sahai, EVP Strategy & Business Development at Posera. "With SecureTablePay, TDMS will provide their extensive merchant base with an integrated payment solution that reduces errors and increases efficiency to improve both the merchant and customer experience."

To learn more about the SecureTablePay solution, please visit securetablepay.com.

About Posera

For 30 years, Posera has been a leading provider of hospitality technology. Posera's product suite facilitates all aspects of business operations, kitchen management, payments, and manages end-to-end merchant/consumer transactions.

Posera's full-service solutions include Maitre'D, a point of sale system which offers a robust and comprehensive solution including hardware integration services, merchant staff training, system installation services, post-sale software and hardware customer support; KDS, a POS-agnostic Kitchen Display System; and SecureTablePay, an EMV compliant pay-at-the-table solution. Posera's solutions are deployed globally across the full spectrum of restaurants, from large chains and independent table service restaurants to international quick-service chains and its products have been translated into eight languages.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 13 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.4 trillion in assets on July 31, 2019. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

For further information: Kevin Mills, Chief Financial Officer, Posera Ltd., 519.750.2325, ir@posera.com; Lynsey Wynberg, Corporate and Public Affairs, TD Bank Group, Lynsey.wynberg@td.com

