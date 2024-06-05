Portofino Bakery's Renowned Artisan Breads and Buns Are Now Available in More Than 1,000 Locations Across Canada

Just in Time for the Summer BBQ Season, Portofino Bakery has Expanded its Distribution, Launching its Beloved Artisan Products in over 700 Sobeys Stores Across Canada

VICTORIA, BC, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Vancouver Island-based Portofino Bakery has dramatically expanded its distribution across Canada to reach more Canadians with bread that they can be proud to put on their tables. The bakery, which is a pioneer of commercial artisan baking using high quality ingredients and a small batch, long fermentation baking process, has been renowned in Western Canada and now has its products available across the country in all Walmart and all Sobeys banner locations.

"Our whole belief at Portofino Bakery is in providing a much better product, a handcrafted product, at an accessible price point," said Matt Cimon, President, Portofino Bakery. "We have now seen our artisan products resonate strongly across all of Canada, which strengthens our belief that people are looking for a better option than what is currently in the bread aisle."

Portofino Bakery has been a Vancouver Island staple for decades, with a mission of bringing excitement back to the bread aisle with real, good bread. This month, it is launching several handcrafted artisan breads and buns with Sobeys, including their fan favourites:

Artisan Peasant Loaf

Portofino Sourdough Loaf

Roasted Garlic & Cracked Pepper Loaf

Deluxe Brioche Buns

Golden Potato Rolls

With its national expansion Portofino Bakery is also spreading its social mission of doing better for its employees, communities and the environment. Portofino Bakery is Canada's largest certified B Corporation bread company and donates tens of thousands of loaves of bread annually to the community, while reducing waste and improving the experience of its team members.

"Real good bread is only one part of our mission," continues Cimon. "Canadians not only deserve better bread, they deserve a better bakery. That is why we have built our company on the foundation of doing things right for our planet, our people and our products."

About Portofino Bakery:

Making Real. Good. Bread. has been the working belief of Portofino Bakery ever since its founding on Vancouver Island in 2004. Since then, the bakery has found many people who agree and has grown to become the largest commercial bakery on Vancouver Island, and one of the fastest growing commercial artisan bakeries across Canada. Portofino Bakery is a pioneer in the commercial bakery category and is credited with introducing a new product segment of artisan loaves and buns that stay fresh for longer without chemical ingredients. It is the flagship bread brand of Bond Bakery Brands (www.bondbakerybrands.com) and is committed to sustainable stakeholder-focused operations and supporting non-profit organizations in its communities. For more information visit www.portofinobakery.ca or on Instagram and Facebook @portofinobakery.

SOURCE Portofino Bakery Ltd.

For further information: For additional comment please reach out to Kayla Rochkin at [email protected].