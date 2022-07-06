Portofino Bakery Launches New Look that Shows Why it is the Real Deal

Portofino Bakery's new look includes its product packaging, website, social media and more. Its new brand messaging "Real Deal Bakery" is focused on sharing the bakery's purpose to improve the lives of its customers through better bakery products. "Our core belief is simple, people want better bread and bun options than what is currently available to them, full stop," says Portofino Bakery President Matt Cimon. "Our updated look is about sharing this belief with the world; and as our loyal fans will tell you, there is good reason to get excited about the bread aisle if it is stocked with Portofino Bakery products."

Portofino Bakery is credited with ushering in a new and exciting artisan product category to bread shelves across British Columbia and their branding will now reflect that. The updated branding will also share what the bakery's secret to success has been for all these years:

Straight Up Ingredients.

Quality Without Compromise.

Naturally Fresh for Longer.

While Portofino Bakery is going to look different, it is still the same Real. Good. Bread. in the packaging. To prove it, customers will have the chance to compare samples of bread from the old packaging to bread in the new packaging at "Taste the no difference" launch events at select grocery stores across British Columbia.

About Portofino Bakery:

Making Real. Good. Bread. has been the working belief of Portofino Bakery ever since its founding on Vancouver Island in 2004. Since then, the bakery has found many people who agree and has grown to become the largest commercial bakery on Vancouver Island, and one of the fastest growing commercial artisan bakeries across Western Canada. Portofino Bakery is a pioneer in the commercial bakery category and is credited with introducing a new product segment of artisan loaves and buns that stay fresh for longer without artificial flavours. It is the flagship bread brand of Bond Bakery Brands ( www.bondbakerybrands.com ) and is committed to sustainable stakeholder-focused operations and supporting non-profit organizations in its communities. For more information, visit www.portofinobakery.ca .

SOURCE Portofino Bakery Ltd.

