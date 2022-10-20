Portofino Bakery is Certified as a 2021 Radicle Climate Smart Business, Continuing its Focus on Becoming a Sustainability Leader by Cutting Costs and Carbon

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Portofino Bakery, renowned for its unique artisan breads and buns that stay fresh for longer, is announcing the successful completion of the Radicle Climate Smart training program. This award-winning greenhouse gas emissions reduction program from Radicle Group Inc. enables businesses to transform into sustainability leaders while reducing operating costs. In completing this program, Portofino Bakery joins other industry leaders in meeting emissions reduction objectives that benefit the environment and their bottom line.

"At Portofino Bakery, part of our bakery's purpose is committing to doing things right, and that belief goes beyond baking our artisan products. For us, it is also about how we operate in our greater community and how we can be good stewards of the climate and environment that we operate in" says Matt Cimon, President, Portofino Bakery. "Becoming Radicle Climate Smart certified is an important accomplishment for our bakery and demonstrates our commitment to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. It is one step of many we are taking to minimize our overall impact on the environment."

To become a Radicle Climate Smart business, the team at Portofino worked to measure their scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions from 2021 and developed a detailed plan to reduce those emissions. In 2021 Portofino Bakery undertook several carbon reduction initiatives, including:

Installing a flour silo system and moving from bagged to bulk flour has saved over 60,000 flour bags from landfill and has reduced transportation emissions from transporting bagged flour; and

Reducing the thickness of plastic bread bags, saving thousands of kilograms of plastic each year, and reducing emissions from both production and disposal of single use plastics.

Becoming a Radicle Climate Smart business means joining other industry-leading companies making environmental stewardship and economic prosperity their new reality. Thanks to this certification, Portofino Bakery is helping to move the bakery industry towards a more climate-friendly future and making a direct impact on the city of Victoria where they operate.

"By completing the Radicle Climate Smart training program, companies are pioneering a new path towards Net Zero, making environmental stewardship and financial prosperity two sides of the same coin," says Saj Shapiro, Radicle CEO. "Radicle Climate Smart businesses are among global industry leaders who have taken steps toward creating sustainable initiatives for their company's long-term success, and showing they have a plan in place to make a positive impact for the environment for generations to come."

About Portofino Bakery:

Making Real. Good. Bread. has been the working belief of Portofino Bakery ever since its founding on Vancouver Island in 2004. Since then, the bakery has grown to become the largest commercial bakery on Vancouver Island, and one of the fastest growing commercial artisan bakeries across Western Canada. Portofino Bakery is a pioneer in the commercial bakery category and is credited with introducing a new product segment of artisan loaves and buns that stay fresh for longer without artificial flavours. It is the flagship bread brand of Bond Bakery Brands ( www.bondbakerybrands.com ) and is committed to sustainable stakeholder-focused operations and supporting non-profit organizations in its communities. For more information, visit www.portofinobakery.ca .

About Radicle:

Radicle helps guide today's progressive companies towards tomorrow's sustainable future. From our early beginnings in Calgary, Canada, when we developed one of the world's first software platforms to measure, qualify and aggregate greenhouse gas emissions, we've now taken root internationally to leverage data, insights, and technology to safeguard our shared tomorrow. Radicle works with agriculture, energy, forestry, manufacturing, commercial and financial services to enable planet-positive solutions by increasing efficiency while lowering costs and emissions. We believe that financial and environmental sustainability are two sides of the same coin: balance between the two is possible. Visit radiclebalance.com to learn more.

