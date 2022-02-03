Portfolios are doing well, Dreams need work

Top travel personality inspires wealth clients with virtual bucket list. Portfolios are doing well, but dreams need work

Robin Esrock, bestselling author of The Great Canadian Bucket List and The Great Global Bucket List, has shared his adventures across 112 countries and 7 continents in print, books, broadcast, radio and digital outlets around the world. Add Zoom, Teams and Webex to the list.

Esrock has presented for advisors and teams that represent a who's who on the Canadian financial landscape, including ScotiaMcLeod, Fidelity Investments, RBC Dominion, TD Wealth, BMO Nesbitt Burns, National Bank, iA, Assante, Deloitte, Echelon, Canoe Financial, Aviso, Wellington-Altus, Nicola Wealth, and many independent firms.

"Covid has been devastating for tourism, but every pandemic has a silver lining," says Vancouver-based Esrock. "Virtual client engagements have opened up a wonderful storytelling platform to engage and inspire folks who love and dearly miss to travel. The response has been incredible."

David Christianson, Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager at National Bank in Winnipeg says: ""The positive feedback streamed in. Robin's style, enthusiasm and messaging all provided us with substantial client goodwill and positive positioning." Lorenzo Pederzani, Portfolio Manager and Wealth Advisor, Westmount Wealth Management Inc. in Vancouver agrees: "We hired Robin to host his virtual Great Canadian Bucket List event for clients and it was a truly excellent experience. Both our team members and clients were thrilled."

Esrock's hour-long 'bucket list' events run on any meeting platform, are compliance friendly, and focus on unique Canadian or global destinations and activities. "Everyone is itching to travel and do something different, whether it's cruising down the Amazon on a luxury barge, or discovering Canada's Dead Sea," says Esrock. "It's time to get our dreams back on track."

For more information, visit www.robinesrock.com or www.canadianbucketlist.com.

About Robin Esrock

Robin Esrock is an internationally recognized travel personality on TV, in print, on stage and online. Robin's articles have appeared in over a dozen major publications including The Chicago Tribune, The Guardian, Toronto Star, Melbourne Age and National Geographic. A former columnist for The Globe and Mail, MSN, and Vancouver Sun, Robin is the creator and co-host of Word Travels, a 40-part TV series syndicated on National Geographic and Travel Channel International worldwide. He is the international bestselling author of several books, including The Great Canadian Bucket List, The Great Global Bucket List, and The Great Australian Bucket List. Robin has spoken about the joys of travel at dozens of events around the world, and his TEDx talk has over one million views. Based in Vancouver, he currently writes several blogs, along with a regular column for Canadian Geographic.

