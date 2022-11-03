Portfolio Management and Market Structure Conference Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Securities and industry leaders from the 23rd annual Portfolio Management and Market Structure Conference joined Rizwan Awan, Head of TMX Markets, Products and Services and President, Equity Trading, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Conference and open the market.

The conference featured a day of fireside chats covering a wide range of topics impacting portfolio managers and traders. Topics covered included an annual Pension Fund CEO discussion, roundtables with index providers, regulators, ETF specialists, and digital trading experts, and market structure pundits debating SEC Chair Gensler's Market Structure Reforms.

