TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is launching daily, round-trip service between Toronto-Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) starting May 17. Initially planned as a seasonal addition to Porter's schedule, the new route is set to run until October 26.

This service complements existing Porter flights between Québec City and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, giving passengers more options when travelling between the two destinations and many connecting options across Canada. Through Toronto Pearson, this route connects to Western Canada destinations such as Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

Flying on the new Embraer E195-E2, all passengers will appreciate Porter's elevated economy experience with no middle seats, complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, free premium snacks, and free and fast WiFi.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Toronto Pearson - Québec City Québec City - Toronto Pearson 9:00 a.m. 11:20 a.m. 10:25 a.m. 12:53 p.m.

All times are local

PorterReserve passengers can enjoy an expedited airport experience with priority check in and boarding, extra legroom seats, and premium pre-mixed cocktails. All of these features are available à la carte to PorterClassic passengers.

Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com .

Quotes

"This new service will more than double our capacity between Toronto and Québec City, and gives passengers more opportunities to choose our elevated economy experience on the route. Being able to choose flights at Billy Bishop and Pearson demonstrates the range of choice that travellers have when flying to and from Toronto, with Porter having significant presence at both airports."

- Kevin Jackson, president, Porter Airlines

"We are delighted that Porter will be offering a brand-new daily service to Toronto Pearson from Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) this summer. The addition of this daily flight to the Canadian hub is directly in line with our objective to offer more options to travellers in the greater Québec City region, in addition to providing excellent connectivity to popular destinations in Western Canada and the United States."

- Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of Québec City Jean-Lesage International Airport

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

