TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is launching its summer schedule at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), with additional flexibility when travelling between YYZ and Ottawa (YOW), Montreal (YUL), Halifax (YHZ), Vancouver (YVR), Edmonton (YEG) and Calgary (YYC).

The new schedule comes into effect on June 1, adding more desirable flight times that are well-distributed throughout the day. Certain routes will see a further increase in flights by August. A greater number of coast-to-coast connecting flight options via Porter's YYZ hub are also created with this new schedule.

Route Flight frequency Daily round-trips August 2023 YYZ-YOW 3 YYZ-YUL 4 YYZ-YHZ 2 YYZ-YVR 5 YYZ-YEG 3 YYZ-YYC 3

"Porter is known to provide high-frequency, daily service on its core routes. Consistent with this approach, we're continuing our planned growth at Toronto Pearson and investing to provide passengers with the travel options they value," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "Travellers can count on even more flights being added to these markets, as well as entirely new destinations being announced in the coming months. Porter is setting out to elevate the economy travel experience and offering frequent flights is another way that we're serving the needs of business and leisure travellers."

Porter operates the 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 on all Toronto Pearson routes, featuring an all-economy, two-by-two configuration. Porter is the only airline with no middle seats on every flight.

Porter's elevated passenger experience, which includes complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, and free premium snacks is available to all travellers. Complimentary WiFi is also available for everyone on the Embraer E195-E2. Fresh, healthy meals, pre-mixed cocktails and more snack options are provided on longer flights. Passengers can enjoy these additional features, either as part of PorterReserve all-inclusive fares or for purchase à la carte with PorterClassic fares. PorterReserve also includes dedicated airport check-in, early boarding, enhanced legroom, two checked bags and the ability to change flights without a fee.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

