Another Florida destination now connected to Toronto and Ottawa

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines has further expanded its Florida offering from Eastern Canada with flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Ottawa International Airport (YOW) taking off for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) for the first time today.

Passengers travelling on the new routes can look forward to Porter's elevated economy experience, including free inflight WiFi to help stay connected from take off to touchdown.

Porter Airlines has further expanded its Florida offering from Eastern Canada. (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

Complimentary beer, wine, and premium snacks come standard for all passengers. All-inclusive PorterReserve fares offer priority check-in, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails and fresh, healthy meals - all available à la carte to PorterClassic passengers.

Both routes begin with daily roundtrip flights operated on the 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The aircraft is a two-by-two configuration, meaning there are no middle seats on any Porter flight.

For the first time, passengers can experience Porter's style, care, and charm throughout the entire journey from Fort Lauderdale to Western Canada destinations like Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver, connecting via Toronto Pearson and Ottawa International.

Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com .

"Florida is a popular destination for Canadians and Fort Lauderdale is the fourth market in the state that Porter has launched this fall," said executive vice president and chief commercial officer Porter Airlines, Kevin Jackson. "We're excited that passengers can now choose to travel in style with Porter's unique elevated economy experience to more destinations than ever before."

"As the busy year-end holiday travel season nears, it's an ideal time to welcome Porter Airlines to our growing portfolio of air carriers," FLL CEO/Director of Aviation Mark Gale said. "With Canada already the No. 1 international market for FLL, Porter's flights to Toronto and Ottawa will only serve to bolster existing ties between our two regions while providing new travel opportunities for mutually beneficial tourism and business activities.

"Ottawa-Gatineau has a sizable snowbird population that favours south Florida for their winter stays and getaways, making Fort Lauderdale their airport of choice," said Mark Laroche, Ottawa International Airport's President and CEO. "More options for our passengers are always welcome, as is Porter's continued confidence in YOW as it expands its network."

"Last winter, Fort Lauderdale was the most in-demand US route from Pearson," said Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Commercial Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "We are excited to see Porter's continued commitment to expanding its network at YYZ. Their growth is undoubtedly helping to satisfy demand while providing more choice for passengers."

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Porter Airlines Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Porter Airlines, [email protected]