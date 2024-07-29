Porter Flight Dispatchers take first steps to unionization

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Flight Dispatchers at Porter Airlines have formally requested to join the ranks of the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA).

A filing with the Canadian Industrial Relation Board was made on July 24th, 2024 – with this filing Dispatchers at Porter Airlines are now a part of the union representing Flight Dispatchers at the majority of Canadian Airlines within Canada.

Porter Airlines Flight Dispatchers will now join the union which represents seven other Canadian airlines, including Air Canada, Jazz, Canadian North (formerly First Air), Air Transat, Sunwing, WestJet, and Provincial Airlines.

"CALDA welcomes Porter into the fold as their newest member and looks forward to representing their best interests, as they fight for the fair and equitable treatment their members deserve" says Rob King, President of CALDA.

About Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA)

As Transport Canada certified Flight Dispatchers, our primary responsibility is to ensure that airline flight operations are conducted to standards that meet or exceed government regulations. Priority is always given to safety above all else.

SOURCE CALDA (Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association)

