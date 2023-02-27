Only airline to offer extensive flights from Montréal's Trudeau and Saint-Hubert airports

LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Aviation Holdings Inc. (PAHI) is entering a partnership with Montréal Saint-Hubert Airport (YHU) to develop a new terminal capable of serving over 4 million passengers annually. Construction will commence in mid-2023, with a scheduled completion by late 2024, providing a second airport for Porter Airlines (Porter) to serve the Montréal market.

Porter is the only airline to offer extensive flights from Montréal's Trudeau and Saint-Hubert airports (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

Porter will continue expanding its existing operations at Montréal's Trudeau Airport (YUL), while also introducing a Canada-wide network at the convenient YHU airport. More than 10 potential YHU routes have been initially identified, spanning from Vancouver in the west to St. John's, N.L., in the east. The airline also intends to connect YHU with both of its Toronto hubs - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). This will provide Porter with the most compelling and convenient flight offering between Canada's two largest cities. Routes will be served with a combination of 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 and 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

The YHU terminal development is modelled after the successful revitalization of Billy Bishop that Porter has been a part of for the last 17 years. After decades of declining passenger service, Porter's commitment to YTZ was the catalyst for route developments and infrastructure investments that led to the airport serving nearly three million passengers annually, across more than 20 routes and producing $3 billion dollars of annual economic impact. The YHU terminal will provide faster passenger processing, resulting in travel time savings to go along with a comfortable departure lounge environment that Billy Bishop travellers are familiar with. PAHI originally designed and built the modern terminal at YTZ that is in use today.

"Saint-Hubert has incredible potential as a complementary secondary airport for Montréal, with a convenient location for a significant portion of the local market and also easy access to downtown Montréal," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, PAHI. "We have proven this concept at Billy Bishop, now one of the world's best urban airports, and look forward to working with our partners at Saint-Hubert to help create a similar success story."

The new terminal will be open to other airlines, including Pascan Aviation. Pascan's current YHU network focuses on regional Québec flights. Porter and Pascan intend to develop a codeshare partnership that facilitates seamless movement of passengers between their respective airlines. This provides increased opportunities for travellers to move within the province of Québec and other regions of Canada.

"Montréal Saint-Hubert Airport is proud to welcome Porter Airlines," said Yanic Roy, managing director, Montréal-Saint-Hubert Airport. "With an ambitious fleet plan, latest generation aircraft and an established airport management track record, Porter is the perfect match for the Montréal Saint-Hubert Airport. This new partnership will provide world-class air services to the Greater Montréal population and the Québec regions. It will also ease air travel between the province and the rest of Canada, and be a key item for the development of the Longueuil aerospace cluster."

The investment in YHU will result in over 500 permanent jobs, including full-time positions within terminal and airline operations, and the establishment of a new pilot and flight attendant crew base.

Terminal overview

Modern design aesthetic, featuring natural light and high-quality materials

21,000 sq. m. (225,000 sq. ft.)

9 bridged aircraft gates

Lounge-style seating for all passengers

Food and beverage concessions, and retail vendors

A Net-Zero facility with all building systems to fully operate on electric power

State-of-the-art passenger and baggage processing, and security installations

The terminal is being designed by Scott Associates Architects.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Porter Airlines Inc.

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]