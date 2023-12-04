Eastern Canada connecting with more of Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is adding daily roundtrip flights on three new non-stop routes between Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Edmonton International Airport (YEG). The addition of the new routes beginning next spring provides another way to travel between Porter's extensive Eastern Canada network and the west.

Porter Airlines is adding daily roundtrip flights on three new non-stop routes between Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Edmonton International Airport (YEG). (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

Service features on these routes include complimentary premium snacks, beer and wine served in glassware, and free, fast WiFi for all passengers. Fresh, healthy meals are also provided on an all-inclusive basis with PorterReserve fares or may be purchased à la carte for passengers travelling in PorterClassic.

The new daily roundtrip flights are operated with the state-of-the-art 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The two-by-two configuration means there are no middle seats on any Porter flight.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Route Date Departure Arrival YUL-YVR April 11 5:00 p.m. 7:46 p.m. YVR-YUL April 12 8:05 a.m. 4:00 p.m. YUL-YEG May 1 7:15 p.m. 9:50 p.m. YEG-YUL May 2 8:55 a.m. 2:56 p.m. YUL-YYC May 28 6:20 p.m. 9:05 p.m. YYC-YUL May 29 9:30 a.m. 3:32 p.m.

The scheduled service will connect with Halifax, Toronto-Pearson, and Toronto-City through Montréal, complementing non-stop western service from Toronto-Pearson and Ottawa to each market.

Additional connections are also available through Porter's partnership with Air Transat, including regions in North America, Europe and southern destinations.

Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com .

Quotes

"Montréal has been an important part of Porter's network since 2006, and our presence continues to grow. We're building out YUL with popular destinations and strategic partnerships, so travellers can connect coast-to-coast with an unmatched elevated economy experience."

- Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted with the addition of Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary to the destinations offered by Porter. These new direct routes enhance the offer from Montréal and represent a great opportunity to develop YUL's domestic air service. We are very pleased to support Porter in expanding its Canadian offer, which meets the needs of different groups of travellers. A vibrant airport is one that benefits the entire community. That's the strength of YUL!"

- Stéphane Lapierre, vice president, airport operations and air services development, Aéroports de Montréal

"It is great to see Porter Airlines introduce service between Montreal and Vancouver. As one of our busiest markets within Canada, this will provide passengers with an additional option on the route."

- Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO, Vancouver International Airport

"Porter's Alberta expansion is a testament to its confidence in our province's aviation industry, and the ongoing demand for travel in our region. We are thrilled to add an additional connection to Montréal as the third route to Porter's offering out of YYC, increasing connectivity and giving travellers even more options to explore our two remarkable cities."

- Chris Dinsdale, CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority

"Porter's continued expansion in our region highlights its commitment to the YEG market. With its vibrant cultural tapestry and strong economic enterprise, Montréal is a destination both business and leisure travellers enjoy. We are proud to be part of Porter's network of destinations; an airline with proven service and unique offerings."

- Myron Keehn, president & CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Porter Airlines Inc.

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]