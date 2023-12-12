Now serving five airports and seven routes in the Sunshine State

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is inaugurating daily, roundtrip service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Miami International Airport (MIA), as the airline continues to expand its North American network.

Miami marks the fifth new Florida destination that Porter has launched since the start of November, following Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale.

Porter celebrates first flight to Miami (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

Flights between Toronto Pearson and Miami are operated by the new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The 132-seat, all-economy aircraft has a two-by-two configuration with no middle seats.

"Porter is connecting travellers to the vibrant city of Miami, one of North America's top business and leisure locations," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "With our commitment to an elevated economy experience, our passengers arrive refreshed and ready to explore what Miami has to offer."

"Miami is the eighth largest US market from Toronto Pearson this winter, which is not surprising given the high demand we are seeing for sun destinations," said Kurush Minocher, Executive Director, Customer Experience and Airline Relations, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "Porter's new service on this route will not only provide greater choice to passengers and more opportunities to fly direct."

"We are thrilled to welcome Porter Airlines to Miami-Dade County for the first time ever, and we look forward to serving their passengers at Miami International Airport," said MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié. "Canada is already one of our fastest-growing tourism markets, and Porter Airlines' new daily service from Toronto is sure to strengthen that thriving connection between Canada and Miami even more."

Passengers on this flight enjoy Porter's genuine hospitality and award-winning service. Everyone receives free, fast WiFi to stay connected and stream their preferred content on personal devices. A selection of premium snacks, and free beer and wine served in glassware are available for everyone onboard.

Fresh, healthy meals, extra legroom seats, and premium cocktails are also available with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or can be purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

The new route also connects to Porter's domestic network at Toronto Pearson, with flights available to Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, St John's, and Winnipeg.

For schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages, please visit www.flyporter.com .

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Porter Airlines Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Porter Airlines, [email protected]