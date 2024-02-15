The airline now serves all 10 Canadian provinces for the first time in its history

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is introducing its unique all-economy service delivered with style, care and charm to Saskatchewan for the first time. Flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Saskatoon International Airport (YXE) are a significant step in the airline's commitment to expanding its transcontinental network.

Porter announces first Saskatchewan service with daily Toronto Pearson-Saskatoon route (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

The daily service begins on May 16, 2024, with the new 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. Porter is the only airline on this route offering a two-by-two configuration with no middle seats. Passengers can also enjoy Porter's famous hospitality, featuring free, fast WiFi, premium snacks, and complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware for everyone onboard.

The flight schedules are as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Toronto Pearson - Saskatoon Saskatoon - Toronto-Pearson 2:30 p.m. 4:55 p.m. 4:04 p.m. 10:09 p.m.

All times are local

The route also connects to Eastern Canada destinations out of Toronto-Pearson, including Halifax, Montréal, Ottawa and St. John's.

Priority check-in, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com .

Quotes

"We are proud to connect Saskatoon and the province of Saskatchewan to Porter's network for the first time in our history. It solidifies our commitment to bringing the level of connectivity, service and generosity that travellers deserve across the country. The Porter experience is unlike anything Saskatchewan is used to and we believe will become a favourite for local flyers."

- Kevin Jackson, president, Porter Airlines

"YXE is very excited to welcome Porter to Saskatchewan for the very first time in the airline's history. Porter has had a very long and successful career in Eastern Canada, and we are so glad to finally be bringing the airline's western expansion to Saskatoon this summer. As the gateway to Saskatchewan's north, YXE is committed to connecting our region to the world, and with Porter's strong connections and partner airlines this new route to Toronto will allow for greater connectivity, a new air travel experience and more flight options all at a competitive fare that we know our guests are going to love."

- Stephen Maybury, president and CEO, YXE Saskatoon Airport

"Saskatoon is one of the top Canadian destinations for travelers flying out of YYZ. We're pleased to see Porter add service on the route and increase connectivity both to passengers looking to travel to the prairies, but also those looking to fly from central Canada through Toronto and to the east coast."

- Kurush Minocher, Executive Director, Customer Experience and Airline Relations, Greater Toronto Airports Authority

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

