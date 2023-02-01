Only airline building full route networks at both Toronto airports

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is celebrating its first flights with the new Embraer E195-E2 between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), and Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

The introduction of E195-E2 service on these routes, which are also served by Porter's Dash 8-400 operations at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ), means passengers have more choice when travelling to and from the Greater Toronto Area. As it expands from Pearson Airport, Porter will be the only airline with comprehensive networks at both of Toronto's main airports, focusing on regional flights via Billy Bishop and other top North American destinations at Pearson.

Additional flights at Pearson begin this month, starting with Vancouver (Feb. 7), Edmonton (Feb. 14), Calgary (Feb. 22) and Halifax (Feb. 23). More announcements are forthcoming, as Porter establishes its E195-E2 network. The airline intends to build a presence in key Eastern Canada cities - Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax - that will connect across the continent to the west coast, southern U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

Hospitality and generous service are staples of Porter's distinct offering. Passengers on today's inaugural flights were greeted at the gates with a taste of Porter's premium in-flight service; including Balzac's Coffee Roasters, Sloane Fine Tea Merchants and Cookie It Up chocolate chip shortbread. To welcome passengers as they boarded, everyone received $150 flight vouchers for future travel, and one lucky passenger on each flight won a round-trip for two to any Porter destination, flying in PorterReserve, a new, all-inclusive economy experience.

PorterReserve builds on the perks of the airline's existing signature in-flight service - referred to as PorterClassic - featuring complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, along with a selection of premium snacks. PorterReserve also includes dedicated airport check-in, early boarding, enhanced legroom, two checked bags and the ability to change flights without a fee. On longer flights, there is an enhanced catering menu featuring fresh, healthy meals, pre-mixed cocktails and additional snack options.

Porter is debuting the E195-E2 for North American travellers, featuring a 132-seat, all-economy, two-by-two configuration, and free, fast WiFi for every passenger. The airline has ordered up to 100 E195-E2s, including 50 firm deliveries scheduled to arrive over the next two years. Porter is the only airline with no middle seats on every flight, including its existing De Havilland Dash 8-400 fleet.

Service on the Toronto Pearson-Ottawa route begins with four daily, non-stop return flights. Service on the Montreal route begins with three daily, non-stop return flights and increases to four on Feb. 7.

Flights and Porter Escapes vacation packages are now available for booking at www.flyporter.com and with travel agents.

"A tremendous amount of innovation and dedication was invested to get us to this point and today our team members get to see the results of their efforts. Now passengers can fly with us using either Toronto airport and experience the style, care and charm that only Porter provides. Our emphasis on service and treating economy passengers with dignity challenges expectations for what flying should be like. It's a momentous occasion and it makes sense that these first flights connect with our two longest-standing partners, Montreal and Ottawa, where we have been serving these communities from Billy Bishop since 2006."

- Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines

"We place great importance on partnerships that echo and amplify our own value of putting the passenger first. We're delighted that passengers travelling through Pearson can now avail themselves of Porter's culture of prioritizing their customers. And while this partnership begins today with the launch of two routes, this is just the beginning of a collaborative effort to bring more choice to our valued passengers."

- Janik Reigate, director of strategic customer relationships, Greater Toronto Airports Authority

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is very pleased to welcome for the first time at YUL the Embraer E195-E2, in Porter Airlines' colours, for its Montreal-Toronto route. The arrival of this aircraft is aligned with the sustainability approach being taken by ADM and its airline industry partners since it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as the noise footprint. We applaud Porter Airlines for adding this aircraft to their fleet and for their commitment to reducing their environmental impact."

- Stéphane Lapierre, vice président, airport operations and air services development, Aéroports de Montréal

"We're thrilled to be a part of Porter's exciting growth as they incorporate passenger-friendly and efficient Embraer E195-E2 jets into their network. The future is incredibly bright for Ottawa-Gatineau travellers who want to fly refined with Porter. We welcome four times daily service to Toronto Pearson and additional non-stop destinations as the fleet expands."

- Mark Laroche, president and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority

"Porter Airlines, the North American launch customer for this advanced new aircraft, is the first to bring their guests this level of refined comfort, with no middle seats, ample overhead storage for bags and the lowest noise levels, both inside and outside the cabin. Porter's guests will be reassured to know that the aircraft is the cleanest and quietest single-aisle aircraft available today – the E195-E2 delivers an immediate 25% reduction in emissions over previous generation aircraft. Porter's plans, including exciting new destinations, and enhanced levels of service - all aboard the newest, most comfortable and efficient aircraft, is the start of a new era for Porter Airlines, and for travellers in Canada and throughout North America."

- Arjan Meijer, president and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

