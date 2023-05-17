CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is inaugurating flights between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Charlottetown Airport (YYG) today, while also confirming plans to serve the route year-round. As Porter arrives in Prince Edward Island, the airline now flies to all Atlantic provinces for the first time, reinforcing a commitment to building its presence in Eastern Canada.

Porter is the only airline offering year-round, daily non-stop service between Charlottetown and Ottawa. The direct service begins with 11 weekly flights, increasing to 14 weekly round trips during the summer peak season. As of Oct. 29, the route has daily service through the winter.

Ottawa also acts as a convenient connecting point for travellers making their way to and from PEI. This includes Vancouver on the West Coast and two options for accessing Toronto - the downtown convenience of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, plus Pearson International.

The non-stop flights between Ottawa and Charlottetown are served by 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft. All passengers will experience Porter's genuine hospitality and elevated onboard service, including a selection of premium snacks, and free beer and wine served in glassware.

With the introduction of Charlottetown, Porter is operating 10 non-stop routes from Ottawa International Airport this summer. Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes hotel and flight packages are available on www.flyporter.com.

Quotes

"The launch of the Charlottetown-Ottawa route is an important milestone for Porter as we bring our signature service to Islanders for the first time. As we continue building a broader North American network, our growth throughout Eastern Canada remains an important priority to ensure communities have access to reliable air service."

- Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines

"Reliable air access to and from key destinations is so important in supporting trade, tourism and population growth in our province. The Government of Prince Edward Island warmly welcomes Porter Airlines as a much-needed service providing more choice and greater convenience for passengers."

- The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

"We can't wait to start welcoming Porter and their passengers to Charlottetown, birthplace of a nation. This expansion means more opportunities for visitors to discover the city's hidden gems, for students and newcomers to more easily travel home, and for more business possibilities to support and engage our growing population."

- Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown

"We are so pleased to welcome Porter Airlines to PEI as they officially begin new non-stop flights between Charlottetown and Ottawa. Porter's new service is going to be well received by Islanders as well as those looking to visit PEI for tourism, business, or leisure purposes. This is an exciting day for our airport and our province, and we look forward to working with Porter to ensure their investment in YYG is a successful one."

- Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Authority

"We are excited that Porter Airlines connects Ottawa-Gatineau to Canada's East and West coasts. From historic Charlottetown to cosmopolitan Vancouver, Porter offers non-stops to/from YOW and easy connections for those travelling from the Pacific to the Atlantic via the Ottawa International Airport."

- Mark Laroche, President and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority

