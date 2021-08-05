Porter Airlines signs aircraft support agreement with Embraer ahead of North American growth plans

The agreement is effective for up to 20 years of airframe heavy maintenance checks, technical solutions and access to the Pool Program, which includes component exchanges and repair services for hundreds of items for Porter's E2 fleet. Currently, the Pool Program supports more than 50 airlines worldwide.

"This service agreement with Embraer is fundamental to Porter's operational success," said Michael Deluce, President & CEO, Porter Airlines. "Embraer's expertise and support is crucial as we start E195-E2 operations, since no one knows these planes better than the manufacturer. We also have cost certainty on important maintenance items for an extended period of time."

Pool Program services are provided by Embraer Aircraft Customer Services in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while heavy maintenance services are performed by Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services in Nashville, Tennessee, currently the only certified E2 facility in North America. In the coming months, Embraer is working with Porter to provide services in advance of the aircraft's entry-into-service process, including technical training, spare parts recommendations and provisioning services.

"With this agreement, we will broaden and deepen our relationship with Porter. Embraer will provide all necessary support, long before the airline starts operations with the most efficient single-aisle aircraft in the world, the E195-E2. We are very proud of the trust and confidence that Porter has placed in Embraer's services and we're eager to start our work together," said Johann Bordais, President & CEO, Embraer Services & Support.

Porter is the North American launch customer for Embraer's E-Jets E2 family of commercial aircraft. The airline intends to deploy the E195-E2s to popular North American business and leisure destinations from Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

About Embraer Services & Support

The Embraer Services & Support network covers the globe with more than 70 owned and authorized service centers and two 24/7 Contact Centers at Embraer's Brazil headquarters. The organization employs 4,000 staff, who support 1,700 customers and 5,600 defense, commercial, agricultural, and business aircraft, as well as agnostic services performed by OGMA in Portugal. Spares inventories valued at over US$ 1 billion are distributed among 24 warehouses across five continents. Our professionals are experts in aircraft performance, component repair, parts distribution, training, spares planning, interior modifications, and global logistics. Embraer Services & Support is a solution provider designed to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive services, extending aircraft operational life and maximizing the Embraer fleet's fullest potential. Learn more at https://services.embraer.com.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines provides a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Stephenville, N.L.

Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Details of growth plans to provide North America-wide service are available at flyporter.com.

